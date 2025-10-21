The federal government warned applicants to ignore fake recruitment agents and rely only on official CDCFIB communication channels

The federal government has issued a crucial directive to all candidates participating in the ongoing recruitment exercise for the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), emphasising that the process remains completely free of charge.

In a statement released on Monday, October 20, the Board cautioned applicants to rely solely on official CDCFIB communication channels for updates and avoid engaging with fraudsters who may attempt to exploit job seekers.

“The Board remains firmly committed to a transparent, seamless and completely free recruitment process at no financial cost to applicants,” said Okeh Juliet, Head of Press and Public Relations at CDCFIB.

FG: Recruitment remains transparent and free

The statement reiterated the Board’s commitment to fairness, integrity, and accountability throughout every stage of the recruitment process.

“At no point will any applicant be asked to pay a fee, disclose personal banking information, or make any form of financial contribution to advance in the recruitment,” Juliet stated.

FG vows to protect applicants

The CDCFIB further assured that it will continue to attract the most qualified candidates for Nigeria’s paramilitary services while safeguarding them from scams and fraudulent activities.

“The Board remains steadfast in its mission to attract the best-qualified candidates for the nation’s paramilitary services while protecting applicants from fraudulent practices,” the statement added.

Public urged to stay vigilant

All applicants have been urged to remain alert, report suspicious activities, and avoid paying anyone promising to facilitate their recruitment.

“All candidates are therefore encouraged to stay informed, remain vigilant, and report any demand for payment or suspicious activity to the nearest security agency for prompt action,” the CDCFIB advised.

Source: Legit.ng