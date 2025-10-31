The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board released the shortlist of candidates for NCoS, NIS, FFS, and NSCDC recruitment

Maj Gen AM Jibril urged applicants to check the official portal and note their CBT centres

Shortlisted candidates were advised to review their test schedules and warned against scams

FCT, Abuja - The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has released the shortlist of candidates for recruitment into the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Federal Fire Service (FFS), and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

FG urges candidates to check portal

The board in a statement released via X, on Friday, October 31, directed applicants to visit the official recruitment portal at https://recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng from Thursday, 30th October 2025, to confirm their status.

“Candidates should check if they have been shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment exercise and note their designated centres for the Computer Based Test (CBT),” said Maj Gen (Rtd.) AM Jibril, Secretary to the Board.

CDCFIB stresses test schedules for applicants

Shortlisted candidates are advised to carefully review the date, time, and venue of their CBT sessions. The board emphasised that all relevant information will be available only on the official portal.

Maj Gen Jibril also cautioned applicants against falling victim to fraud.

“All applicants are enjoined to take note of the Board’s portal address highlighted above to avoid being scammed,” he added.

The announcement comes after weeks of anticipation, providing hope to thousands of candidates seeking careers in Nigeria’s critical security and emergency services.

CDCFIB issues warning to applicants

CDCFIB also cautioned Nigerians to disregard fake recruitment messages making the rounds on social media and other online platforms.

The board said the ongoing 2025 paramilitary recruitment process is being managed strictly through official channels and warned applicants against responding to fraudulent emails or text messages.

CDCFIB warns of fake recruitment alerts

The board, reiterating that it has not authorised any individual or group to contact applicants directly, said:

“CDCFIB will not send emails or SMS to applicants. Visit our portal, and once shortlisted, update your profile to print your examination slip. Follow the instructions carefully. Beware of scammers.”

The warning follows the release of the shortlist for the upcoming computer-based test (CBT) involving candidates who applied to the paramilitary agencies under the board.

The message aims to protect applicants from falling victim to cybercriminals exploiting the recruitment process to extort money from unsuspecting Nigerians.

Stressing the need to be careful, the board advised applicants to visit the official recruitment portal to confirm if they were selected for the next stage of the process.

Civil service recruitment: FG begins shortlisting of candidates

