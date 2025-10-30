CDCFIB warns Nigerians to ignore fake recruitment emails and SMS messages, insisting all authentic updates are only on its official portal

Board Secretary Maj.-Gen. Abdulmalik Jubril (rtd) urges applicants to verify their status on the portal and check details for the upcoming CBT

The ongoing paramilitary recruitment covers the Correctional Service, Immigration Service, Fire Service, and Civil Defence Corps

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has cautioned Nigerians to disregard fake recruitment messages making the rounds on social media and other online platforms.

The board said the ongoing 2025 paramilitary recruitment process is being managed strictly through official channels and warned applicants against responding to fraudulent emails or text messages.

According to a statement posted late Wednesday on the board’s verified X handle, the CDCFIB stated that all genuine updates and shortlisting information are accessible only on its recruitment portal.

It urged applicants to log in to the official website to verify their status, update personal details, and print their examination slips when shortlisted.

CDCFIB warns of fake recruitment alerts

The board, reiterating that it has not authorised any individual or group to contact applicants directly, said:

“CDCFIB will not send emails or SMS to applicants. Visit our portal, and once shortlisted, update your profile to print your examination slip. Follow the instructions carefully. Beware of scammers.”

The warning follows the release of the shortlist for the upcoming computer-based test (CBT) involving candidates who applied to the paramilitary agencies under the board.

The message aims to protect applicants from falling victim to cybercriminals exploiting the recruitment process to extort money from unsuspecting Nigerians.

Shortlisted candidates urged to check portal

The Secretary to the Board, retired Maj.-Gen. Abdulmalik Jubril, explained that the list of shortlisted candidates would be available from Thursday, October 30, 2025. He advised applicants to visit the official recruitment portal to confirm if they were selected for the next stage of the process.

“From Thursday, October 30, 2025, candidates are to check if they have been shortlisted for the next stage of the exercise, as well as centres for the Computer-Based Test (CBT). Shortlisted candidates are further requested to take note of the venue, date, as well as time scheduled for the CBT,” Jubril stated.

He warned applicants to be cautious and ensure they access only the authentic website to avoid being misled by fake portals created by fraudsters.

The board further noted that all legitimate communication about the recruitment will remain transparent and publicly available through its recognised digital channels.

The ongoing recruitment exercise covers four major paramilitary agencies: the Nigerian Correctional Service, the Nigeria Immigration Service, the Federal Fire Service, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

