MURIC accused CAN of betraying President Tinubu and failing to defend Nigeria over the US ‘Country of Particular Concern’ designation

The group condemned Christian leaders for allegedly petitioning US authorities and amplifying claims of targeted attacks on Christians

MURIC defended Tinubu’s appointments favouring Christians and labelled CAN’s actions as the “Mother of all Betrayals”

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has tackled the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for what it described as betrayal of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This statement is coming on the heels of the United States’ recent designation of Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC).

Former US President Donald Trump recently reinstated Nigeria on the religious freedom watchlist, alleging targeted attacks against Christians.

MURIC says the move stemmed from petitions submitted by some Christian leaders to US authorities, a development it strongly condemned, Vanguard reported.

CAN accused of ‘betrayal’

In a statement issued by its Founder and Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, MURIC expressed disappointment with CAN, saying the association failed to defend the country and the President.

“Despite vehement denial of Christian genocide by the Nigerian government, former US President Donald Trump redesigned Nigeria as a country of particular concern,” Akintola said.

According to him, Christian leaders had lobbied US lawmakers with what he called “frivolous claims” that only Christians were victims of insecurity in Nigeria.

“Instead of debunking this false and misleading narrative, CAN simply amplified it. CAN’s action is a stab in the back in view of President Tinubu’s preference of Christians in appointments, favours and privileges over and above his Muslim brethren,” he added.

MURIC: ‘Misrepresentation of the Nigerian situation’

MURIC insisted that the CPC label does not reflect Nigeria’s realities, describing the designation as based on exaggerated claims.

“This redesignation is blurred, misplaced and distorted. It is a complete misrepresentation of the true picture on ground in Nigeria,” the statement read.

The group argued that both Muslims and Christians have suffered attacks from terrorists and criminal gangs, warning against what it called “fifth columnists” fueling sectarian narratives, Daily Trust reported.

Tinubu’s appointments defended

MURIC stressed that President Tinubu has given Christians significant representation in government appointments, citing his own public figures.

“The president himself confirmed that 62% of all appointments went to the Christians. The First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu, was even more generous to them than Father Christmas,” the group stated.

It further argued that CAN’s support for petitions to foreign governments amounted to disloyalty.

“President Tinubu does not deserve this. It is the Mother of all Betrayals, and we denounce those behind the report in the strongest terms,” Akintola said.

MURIC appeals against foreign interference

While acknowledging US foreign policy priorities, MURIC said Nigerians must avoid giving foreign nations grounds to interfere in internal affairs.

“We are nonplussed by the actions of these Christian leaders, most especially that of CAN, which is expected to know better,” it noted.

The group called on religious leaders to prioritise national unity and avoid narratives it believes could damage the country’s global standing.

Alleged Christian genocide: Tinubu replies to Trump

Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu has personally reacted to the allegation of United States President Donald Trump, after the latter alleged that Nigeria was now religiously intolerant and named the nation among the “country of particular concern”.

Trump, on Friday, October 31, raised the allegation against Nigeria, claiming that Christians are facing an "existential threat" in the West African country. He alleged that thousands of Christians are being killed in the country by some "radical Islamist".

