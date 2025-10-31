Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu has approved a major reshuffle of senior officers across the Nigerian Army

The strategic appointments aim to boost leadership, reinforce command structures and enhance operational readiness

Key postings span Army Headquarters, Defence institutions and field commands nationwide

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has approved the posting and appointment of 67 senior officers.

The move, according to Shaibu, is designed to reinvigorate leadership, strengthen command structures and reposition the Army for greater operational effectiveness.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Army spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Appolonia Anele confirmed the redeployment of several senior officers to strategic positions within formations, units and training institutions.

Key leadership changes across army headquarters

Among the newly appointed officers is Major General Bamidele Alabi, who now serves as Chief of Policy and Plans (Army) at the Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans.

Major General Jamal Abdulsalam has been posted to the Defence Headquarters Department of Operations as Chief of Defence Operations, while Major General Peter Mala takes over as Commander at the Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), having moved from the Office of the National Security Adviser.

Major General Samson Jiya has been appointed Chief of Defence Accounts and Budget at the Defence Headquarters, transitioning from the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre (NAHFC).

Strategic appointments to strengthen army operations

Other notable postings include Major General Mayirenso Saraso, now Chief of Operations (Army), Major General Isa Abdullahi as Chief of Administration (Army), and Major General Musa Etsu-Ndagi as Chief of Civil-Military Affairs.

Major General Abubakar Haruna has been named Commander of the Nigerian Army Training Centre (NATRAC), Kontagora, while Major General Philip Ilodibia assumes the role of Chief of Defence Space Administration.

Anele added, “Equally appointed are Major General Godwin Mutkut, from Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) N’Djamena to Headquarters Infantry Corps Centre as Corps Commander Infantry, Major General Umar Abubakar from the Ministry of Defence to Headquarters Nigerian Army Armour Corps as Commander Armour Corps, Major General John Adeyemo moves from Nigerian Army School of Artillery (NASA) to Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery as Corps Commander Artillery and Major General Mohammed Abdullahi from Nigerian Army Cyberwarfare Command to Headquarters Nigerian Army Signals as Corps Commander Signals.”

New commandants and corps commanders named

Major General Taofik Sidick has been redeployed to the Nigerian Army Finance Corps as Chief of Accounts and Budget (Army), while Major General Abdullahi Ibrahim now leads the Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps. Major General Adeyinka Adereti has been appointed Corps Commander of the Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, and Major General Nansak Shagaya heads the Corps of Supply and Transport. Brigadier General Yusha’u Ahmed has been named Acting Corps Commander Education.

Further appointments include Major General Oluyemi Olatoye as Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna; Major General Emmanuel Mustapha as Commandant of the Nigerian Army Signal School; Major General Adamu Hassan as Commandant of the Nigerian Army School of Artillery; and Brigadier General John Bulus as Commandant of the Nigerian Army School of Finance and Accounts.

Field commanders and defence media roles updated

Senior officers appointed to field commands include Major General Saidu Audu, now Force Commander of the MNJTF in N’Djamena; Major General Warrah Idris, Commander of Joint Task Force North West Operation FANSAN YAMMA; and Major General Oluremi Fadairo, General Officer Commanding 82 Division Nigerian Army, Enugu, and Commander of Joint Task Force South East Operation UDO KA.

Major General Olatokumbo Bello has been appointed Director of Defence Media Operations at Defence Headquarters, while Brigadier General Samaila Uba now serves as Director of Defence Information.

Army chief urges officers to uphold core values

Lieutenant General Shaibu charged the newly appointed officers to apply their operational experience, administrative skills and strategic insight to build a disciplined and combat-ready Army. He said, “Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu charged the newly appointed senior officers to bring to bear their wealth of operational experience, administrative acumen and strategic foresight in driving a disciplined and combat-ready Army to decisively confront the contemporary and emerging security challenges.”

He further urged them to maintain the current operational momentum, enhance interagency cooperation and remain committed to the Army’s core values of loyalty, selfless service, integrity and excellence.

