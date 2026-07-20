The 2026 Global Firepower Index ranked Nigeria third among African countries by military strength, behind Egypt and Algeria

Egypt topped the continent with a Power Index score of 0.3651, while Algeria held second place despite a slight decline in its score

The index assessed military capabilities across more than 60 factors, including manpower, equipment, logistics, and financial resources

Nigeria has been placed third on the continent in the 2026 Global Firepower Index, which ranks countries by military strength using a scoring system known as the Power Index (PwrIndx).

Egypt leads Africa with a PwrIndx score of 0.3651, holding its position as the continent's top military power. Algeria follows in second place with a score of 0.4849, though the country recorded a slight drop from its previous performance, Vanguard reports.

African army personnel during a military operation. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria sits third with a score of 0.6097.

In the Global Firepower ranking system, a lower score reflects greater military capability.

Africa's Top 10 Militaries in 2026

South Africa is ranked fourth with a PwrIndx of 0.6843, while Ethiopia climbed to fifth place with a score of 0.8525. Morocco moved up to sixth with 1.0368, ahead of Angola, which dropped to seventh with a score of 1.1045.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo rose to eighth place, recording a PwrIndx of 1.3051. Sudan follows in ninth with 1.3563, and Tunisia rounds out the continent's top ten with a score of 1.7823.

The full top 10 list for Africa is as follows:

1. Egypt – 0.3651

2. Algeria – 0.4849

3. Nigeria – 0.6097

4. South Africa – 0.6843

5. Ethiopia – 0.8525

6. Morocco – 1.0368

7. Angola – 1.1045

8. Democratic Republic of the Congo – 1.3051

9. Sudan – 1.3563

10. Tunisia – 1.7823

How the Index Works

The Global Firepower Index compiles its rankings using over 60 individual data points. These cover areas such as available manpower, weapon systems, logistical capacity, defence budgets, and a country's geography and natural resources.

Nuclear capability, where applicable, is also factored into the overall assessment.

The index is widely referenced as a comparative measure of national military power, though it does not determine the outcome of any specific conflict or engagement.

Nigerian army buries soldiers killed By Boko Haram

In a separate report, troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) under Operation HADIN KAI have laid to rest soldiers who lost their lives during a clash with Boko Haram insurgents in Borno state.

The burial ceremony took place at the Maimalari Military Cantonment Cemetery in Maiduguri over the weekend.

Source: Legit.ng