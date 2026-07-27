Sara Duffey, 43, posted a TikTok video on 11 July alluding to allegations that her husband had molested a minor

Twelve days after the video went live, police received an emergency call from inside Sara's Collinsville home late at night

An online fundraiser launched for Sara's children described her as 'an incredible mom' who 'loved them fiercely'

An Oklahoma mother and social media influencer was fatally shot by her husband in what police described as a murder-self-harm, just days after she posted a viral TikTok video alluding to allegations that he had molested a minor.

Authorities in suburban Tulsa said Sara Duffey, 43, also known online as Sara Gilson, and her husband Jeremiah Shawn Duffey, 48, were found dead from gunshot wounds late Thursday at their home in Collinsville. Investigators believe Jeremiah shot Sara before turning the gun on himself.

Influencer's shocking allegations against husband took a tragic turn. Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Court records show Sara had sought a protective order against Jeremiah on June 10, citing threats, a firearm, and his unstable behaviour. On the same day, another woman filed for a protective order alleging Jeremiah had sexually abused her daughter.

According to filings, Jeremiah was caught by a fellow youth basketball coach “kissing and fondling the girl,” and later sent her inappropriate messages, invited her to his hotel room, and gave her money “to keep her quiet.”

Sara echoed those allegations in her own filing, adding that Jeremiah had “threatened suiciide and went on the run.”

On July 11, Sara posted a TikTok video to her tens of thousands of followers under her handle mrsgilson. Sitting somberly in a chair, she appeared under text that read:

“Preparing for when Netflix drops a documentary about my soon-to-be ex-husband who I just found out is a paedophilee.”

She added in the caption: “I wish I was joking.”

Twelve days later, police received a frantic 11:15 pm emergency call from Sara’s home. A woman could be heard screaming before “what sounded to be a gunshot,” according to police reports.

A second call came from a neighbour after Sara’s son ran to their house, saying his stepfather had shot his mother.

Sara’s son has since been placed in the custody of another parent not involved in the case.

Her July 11 video has since been viewed more than 15 million times, sparking widespread discussion about domestic violence. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than half of female homiciide victims in the U.S. are killed by current or former private partners, and about 20% of homiciide victims overall die at the hands of an private partner.

An online fundraiser described Sara as “an incredible mom” who “loved them fiercely, worked hard to provide for them and dreamed of giving them the best life possible.”

“Her children were the center of her world,” the fundraiser added. “And everything she did was for them.”

Influencer dead after accusing husband of allegations on TikTok, reports claim. Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Hollywood icon James Handy dies at 81

Legt.ng earlier reported that renowned actor James Handy was announced dead after a frightening incident in his home.

Handy was known for his iconic appearances on Top Gun: Maverick, Logan, Jumanji, The Rocketeer and Arachnophobia.

Details surrounding the death of the veteran star left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng