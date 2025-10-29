Spain's Santander bank posts record profit

The bank credited its 'strong results' to the addition of more than seven million new customers. Photo: Paul ELLIS / AFP

Source: AFP

Spanish banking giant Santander reported record profits on Wednesday for the first nine months of 2025, buoyed by strong client growth and a solid performance in its key markets.

The lender, which has a strong presence in Latin America and Europe, posted a net profit of 10.3 billion euros ($12 billion) between January and September, up 11 percent from 9.3 billion euros in the same time last year.

The bank credited its "strong results" to the addition of more than seven million new customers, bringing the total number worldwide to 178 million.

Growth was recorded in all regions and divisions, particularly in retail in Europe and South America.

"We are on track to meet all our 2025 targets and, amid continued geopolitical and market uncertainty, we are confident we will continue delivering further profitable growth," Santander executive chair Ana Botin said.

Source: AFP