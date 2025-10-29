Getting a US visa on your own can be hard, but having someone in the US to support you makes things easier

Many Nigerians have found success through work offers, school programmes, family help, and even lucky draws

This report shares six simple ways people have used to get visa sponsorship and move to the United States

Getting a US visa on your own can be tough, but having someone in the US to support you makes things easier.

That support, called sponsorship, can come from a company, school, or family member who helps you enter the country legally.

Here are six ways Nigerians have successfully used sponsorship to move to the United States.

1. Employer Sponsorship: Getting Hired by a US Company

One of the most common ways is through a job offer. A US company agrees to hire you and sends paperwork to immigration officials to support your visa.

The H-1B visa is popular for jobs in tech, engineering, healthcare, and finance.

Other options include the O-1 visa for people with special talents and the L-1 visa for those moving within the same company.

The company must show they’ll pay you fairly and follow US labour rules. Big firms and tech companies are more likely to offer this kind of support.

2. Study route through OPT

Many Nigerians first go to the US to study. With an F-1 student visa, you can attend university and later apply for Optional Practical Training (OPT), which lets you work for up to a year, or three years if you studied science, tech, engineering, or maths.

During this time, employers can see how well you work and may decide to sponsor you for a longer visa.

It’s a good way to get US experience, but you’ll need to pay for school and do well in your studies.

3. Intracompany Transfer: Moving Within Your Company

If you work for a big company in Nigeria that also has offices in the US, you might be able to transfer there.

The L-1 visa allows this if you’ve worked with the company for at least one year in the last three years.

This route skips the H-1B lottery and is smoother since you’re staying within the same company. It’s common in industries like banking, oil, tech, and manufacturing.

If your company has a US branch, let them know early that you’re interested in moving.

4. Family-based sponsorship

If you have close family in the US, they can help you move there. US citizens can sponsor their spouse, children, parents, or siblings. Green card holders can sponsor their spouse and unmarried children.

If you’re engaged, you can apply for a K-1 visa to get married in the US and then apply for a green card.

Your relative will need to prove your relationship and show they can support you financially.

5. Diversity visa lottery

Every year, the US runs a visa lottery for people from certain countries, including Nigeria. It’s free to enter, and winners get the chance to apply for a green card.

It’s based on luck, but many Nigerians have won and moved to the US this way. To apply, visit the official DV lottery website between October and November. Be careful—only use trusted sites and avoid scams.

6. Scholarships and exchange programmes

Winning a scholarship or joining an exchange programme can also get you a visa. Programmes like Fulbright and the Hubert Humphrey Fellowship cover your visa, school fees, living costs, and more.

These opportunities are competitive, but they give you a chance to study in the US and meet people who might help you stay longer.

To apply, you’ll need good grades, strong recommendation letters, and a personal statement. Check official websites for deadlines and details.

Each of these paths takes time and planning. Always use official websites like uscis.gov and travel.state.gov to get the right information.

Build your skills, keep good records, and explore more than one option to improve your chances.

