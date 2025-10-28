Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka has confirmed that his US visa has been revoked, barring him from entering the country

Nobel Prize-winning author and playwright, Professor Wole Soyinka, has revealed that his United States visa has been revoked, effectively barring him from entering the country.

The announcement was made during a media parley held on Tuesday at Kongi’s Harvest Gallery, Freedom Park, Lagos Island.

Soyinka stated that he was unaware of any wrongdoing that could have led to the revocation of his B1/B2 visa, which permits temporary travel to the US for business or tourism.

“It is necessary for me to hold this conference so that people in the United States who are expecting me for this event or that event do not waste their time,” he told journalists.

“I have no visa; I am banned, obviously, from the United States. And if you want to see me, you know where to find me.”

The Nobel Laureate disclosed that the US Consulate had notified him of the decision in a letter dated 23 October 2025.

The letter, issued by the Nonimmigrant Visa (NIV) Section of the Consulate General in Lagos, stated:

“This letter serves as official notification by the United States Consulate General in Lagos that the nonimmigrant visa listed below has been revoked pursuant to the authority contained in U.S. Department of State regulations.”

Reason for Soyinka’s visa revocation remains unclear

Soyinka expressed bewilderment over the development, noting that he had no criminal record or history of misconduct that could justify such action.

“I’m still looking into my past history… I don’t have any past criminal record or even a felony or misdemeanour to qualify for the revocation,” he said.

“I’ve started looking back—have I ever misbehaved toward the United States of America? Do I have a history? Have I been convicted? Have I gone against the law anywhere?”

While the specific reason for the visa revocation remains undisclosed, the announcement comes amid broader efforts by the US government to tighten immigration policies and reduce the influx of migrants.

US embassy quietly revokes Nigerian visas

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Embassy in Nigeria has quietly begun revoking valid visas previously issued to Nigerian citizens, triggering widespread disruption for professionals, entrepreneurs, and families who rely on international travel for work, education, and personal commitments.

In a recent article titled ‘The quiet revocation: Why is the U.S. silently cancelling Nigerians’ visas?’, former Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC Ltd, Olufemi Soneye, claimed that numerous Nigerian citizens had received official letters from the US Embassy in recent weeks.

These letters instructed recipients to submit their passports to consulates in Lagos or Abuja, where their visas were subsequently cancelled without explanation.

