Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, has been released from Kuje Prison, Abuja, after four days.

The former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) left the prison after fulfilling his bail conditions on Monday, October 27, 2025.

Omoyele Sowore leaves Kuje prison after four days. Photo credit: @YeleSowore

Source: Twitter

Sowore announced his release from prison via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday.

“HAPPENING NOW: Leaving Kuje Prison in Abuja after being detained there illegally for four days by @officialABAT's illegal IGP, Kayode Egbetokun. #FreeNnamdiKanuNow.”

Nigerians react as Sowore leaves Kuje prison

@MarvellousIsra3

The same old script — arrest, noise, release, repeat. Nigerian politics is starting to look like a badly written TV series with endless seasons and no progress. Na the same thing jare.

@Northernkid01

Nice one, brother, at least you have been able to remove the suspicion that you are working with

@officialABAT against @MaziNnamdiKanu, however, I don't buy it.

@humanistadeyemi

So those shouting that Sowore was a distraction couldn't do anything meaningful against the government until he was released. Since they removed the "distraction", I thought they would have shut down the country.

@Chukwujekwuphil

I love it when the fighting spirit isn't broken down along intimidation from the oppressors.



The echoes of victory are great.

@tayo_phenom

Sir, @YeleSowore, when you finally become the president of this country, I know you will write volumes of books about your Prison adventures in Nigeria.

Gredenko @kuntakinte565

That place has become your natural habitat; it's only a matter of time before you go back again.

@Emmbee_brown

You always dey look fresh anytime you enter that prison. Abi na that type of Sanda prison you dey?

@ArcSadam

Four days in Kuje and you're already acting like Mandela. Next time, respect the law before you start crying ‘illegal detention.’ Actions get consequences.

@Nwikbaba_001

This government has turned the rule of law into a joke. Detaining people illegally is now the new normal. When injustice becomes policy, resistance becomes duty.

Welcome back, my leader.

Sowore rearrested after being granted bail

Recall that the police re-arrested Sowore, shortly after being granted bail by the Abuja Magistrate's court.

The report indicated that Sowore's re-arrest was in connection with another case, and he was expected to be arraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Sowore was arraigned and granted bail along with other protesters who were calling for the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

Sowore arrested in court while attending Kanu's trial

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that Sowore was arrested by police at the Federal High Court in Abuja after attending Nnamdi Kanu’s trial.

The activist had earlier led the #FreeNnamdiKanuProtest and reported the arrest of 13 protesters

Sowore’s associate said he had planned to honour a police invitation before his arrest.

Source: Legit.ng