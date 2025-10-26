Actress Nkechi Blessing has teased a brand-new 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE 53 AMG worth ₦150 million

The purchase is coming just days after she narrowly escaped a deadly incident at her home

Fans flooded her page with congratulatory messages and mixed opinions about her new ride

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has set tongues wagging on social media once again after unveiling a luxury car, a black 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE 53 AMG worth a staggering ₦150 million.

The actress shared a video of the car on Instagram, proudly showing off the sleek ride parked at her residence.

In the video, Nkechi thanked her automobile dealer, whom she described as “the best in the business,” for delivering the luxury ride in record time.

Nkechi Blessing teases a brand-new 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE 53 AMG worth ₦150 million. Photos: @nkechiblessingsunday/IG.

Wearing a broad smile, the actress captioned the clip, “My plug no dey fail! Delivered in no time! I’m grateful.”

Just days ago, Nkechi made headlines after surviving what could have been a tragic accident when the POP ceiling of her bungalow collapsed while she was home.

Nkechi Blessing drops pregnancy photo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nkechi Blessing showed up online with an AI-generated pregnancy photo during the current Hallelujah Challenge.

The photo showcased what her miracle should look like.

She also accompanied the post with an emotional prayer point for all women trying to conceive around the world.

She said:

"Dress like your Miracle😍 You shall sing a new Song💃🏻 I am using this moment to pray for Every TTC Woman out there,before the end of this year,you shall receive that which you have been praying to God for,and when it comes you shall carry it to term and deliver safely🙏."

Fans react to Nkechi Blessing's post

@the_lawyer_girlie:

"NBS Claim the contractions oh. Whether or not they Understand English

Just claim it!"

@anyikajenniferr:

"Congratulations everywhere, shey these people no dey read caption ni? Oh Chim"

@femi_martinx:

"Congrats dear hope no bi audio car oo"

@nti_ike:

"Women are very slow. We have high level of olodo in women more than in men.

Can’t you all read caption? Na why men de easily deceive Una"

@commyluv:

"Most people don't read to understand, I swear. Someone is helping a cardealer to promote his business, and you are congratulating her,for what exactly? And she even said, "I would like this for Christmas. Na wa una o"

@solomonj1246:

"Lol show your face on it, u buy g wagon for someone and buy gle for yourself."

Nkechi Blessing escaped death recently. Photos: @nkechiblessingsunday/IG.

Nkechi Blessing speaks about level of hate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Nkechi Blessing made a video to respond to those who allegedly disliked her.

The movie star had done an advert for a client, and people reported the client's page because they didn't like the actress.

She was in tears while reacting to what was done to her client, as she lamented the level of hate towards her.

