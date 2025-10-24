Africa Digital Media Awards

Breaking: Sowore Rearrested After Being Granted Bail
Nigeria

by  Bada Yusuf
1 min read

Omoyele Sowore, the 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), has been granted bail by a Magistrate Court sitting in Kuje Area Council of Abuja on Friday, October 24, after he was detained for convening the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest.

However, the police immediately re-arrested him after he stepped out of the court. The 2027 presidential hopeful was expected to be arraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, October 27, for another offence.

Omoyele Sowore, the 2023 AAC presidential candidate, has been rearrested after stepping out of the court for another offence.
Police rearrest Sowore after getting bail from Magistrate Court Photo Credit: @YeleSowore
Recall that Sowore, with Nnamdi Kanu's brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, and a former member of the detained IPOB leader's legal team, along with ten others, earlier met their bail conditions.


