Breaking: Sowore Rearrested After Being Granted Bail
Omoyele Sowore, the 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), has been granted bail by a Magistrate Court sitting in Kuje Area Council of Abuja on Friday, October 24, after he was detained for convening the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest.
However, the police immediately re-arrested him after he stepped out of the court. The 2027 presidential hopeful was expected to be arraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, October 27, for another offence.
Recall that Sowore, with Nnamdi Kanu's brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, and a former member of the detained IPOB leader's legal team, along with ten others, earlier met their bail conditions.
Source: Legit.ng
