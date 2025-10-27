Works Minister Dave Umahi says President Tinubu has directed the Ministry of Works to promote and empower local construction firms

Umahi praises JRB Construction for delivering high-quality work on the Oyo–Ogbomoso dual carriageway and calls it the best indigenous contractor

JRB Construction’s project manager assures the firm will complete the 52-kilometre road ahead of its September 2026 deadline

The federal government has renewed its commitment to strengthen and empower Nigerian-owned construction firms in line with President Bola Tinubu’s directive to promote local capacity in national infrastructure projects.

Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, made this known during his inspection of the ongoing Oyo–Ogbomoso dual carriageway project handled by JRB Construction Company Ltd.

Works Minister Dave Umahi during inspection of the Oyo–Ogbomoso dual carriageway.

Source: Facebook

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, he said the contractor and several other local firms are already demonstrating the quality and reliability expected from indigenous companies under the president’s mandate.

Minister hails JRB’s quality and efficiency

Umahi commended JRB Construction for its performance, describing the company as one of the best among local contractors engaged by the Ministry of Works. He said he was impressed by the level of progress and the quality of engineering works being executed on the 52-kilometre road.

“But for JRB, an indigenous contractor, I am very shocked. I was here before and all those difficult things on this road, JRB has diminished them and I declare him the best indigenous contractor in the Ministry of Works. I have no apology for that, people should come and see what he's doing,” the minister said.

He praised the firm’s construction standards, particularly its drainage system, which he said could only be compared to that of Hi-Tech Construction Company working on the Lagos–Calabar highway.

“The drainage you have, it is only Hi-Tec that can compare with the quality of drainage you have. Honestly, I am very proud of what you are doing,” Umahi added.

Works Minister Umahi expresses satisfaction with the output of the local contractor and describes it as a win for the country.

Source: Twitter

Umahi urges upgrade and partnership with government

The minister urged JRB and other indigenous firms to aspire to the same level of sophistication as leading international construction companies.

He said the government would continue to support local contractors who demonstrate competence and commitment to timely project delivery.

“I want JRB to upgrade. Everybody’s height should be on the performance of Hi-Tec to get to that level. And with what you are doing, you can get to that level and you also have equipment that I don't see any other indigenous contractor that can compare with you in the volume of equipment. You have very sharp workers both expatriates and indigenous,” Umahi said.

He assured that the company’s performance would be reported to the president for further recognition and support.

According to him, indigenous contractors who invest their own resources and deliver quality work deserve government encouragement.

“This man (JRB) has done more than the percentage we paid to him, so why wouldn't we support him?” he said.

Umahi criticised some foreign contractors for failing to invest meaningfully in Nigeria’s development despite controlling a large share of federal projects. He maintained that the administration will prioritise firms that demonstrate both technical capacity and financial responsibility.

Meanwhile, JRB Construction’s Technical Project Manager, Joseph Onche, told journalists at the project site that the company is on track to complete the road ahead of its September 2026 deadline.

He disclosed that work began immediately after the contract award and that significant progress has been made within eight months.

“We mobilised to the site as soon as the contract was awarded, and we are confident the project will be completed ahead of schedule,” Onche assured.

