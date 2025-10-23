Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan officially resumed as INEC Chairman in Abuja in a brief handover ceremony led by Acting Chairman May Agbamuche-Mbu

In his inaugural address, he pledged to uphold integrity, transparency, and discipline while prioritising staff welfare and teamwork

Amupitan described the upcoming Anambra election as a pivotal test of INEC’s commitment to credible polls and restoring voter confidence

FCT, Abuja - The new chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, has finally resumed office.

Staff of the commission officially welcomed him on Tuesday, October 21, in a brief but symbolic handover ceremony held at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

Professor Joash Amupitan, the new INEC chairman, makes his first remarks after resuming duties. Photo credit: @TokunboAbiru

Source: Twitter

The event marked the beginning of a new phase for the electoral body as Professor Amupitan formally assumed office following his appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In his inaugural address, Professor Amupitan expressed gratitude to the President for the confidence reposed in him, promising to lead with “integrity, transparency, and discipline.”

“The eyes of the nation are upon us, and it is our duty to rise to that occasion,” he declared.

He emphasised the importance of restoring voter confidence, tackling voter apathy, and ensuring credible elections, starting with the upcoming Anambra poll, which he described as “a pivotal opportunity to prove our commitment.”

The new INEC boss also urged staff to work in synergy and break communication barriers within the organisation.

“Let us break down silos, foster open communication, and create an environment where every voice is heard and valued,” he said.

Staff welfare top priority, says Amupitan

Joash Amupitan, newly appointed INEC chairman, speaks moments after officially taking charge. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

Significantly, Professor Amupitan made a firm commitment to improve staff welfare, describing it as a foundation for productivity and accountability.

“It’s a priority because we are going to expect so much from you,” he said. “We must also be honest enough to meet your expectations.”

He concluded with a note of optimism, calling on all staff to join hands in strengthening Nigeria’s democracy.

“Together, let us uphold the values of democracy and work tirelessly to create legitimacy for our elections,” he said.

The handover symbolises not only a leadership transition but also a renewed focus on credibility and institutional reform within INEC.

With Professor Amupitan now at the helm, Nigerians are watching closely as the Commission moves into a crucial election year, one that could further shape public trust in the nation’s democratic process.

Acting Chairman hands over to Amiputan

In her address, the Acting Chairman, Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu, described the moment as a “significant milestone in the life of the Commission and our nation’s democratic journey.”

She noted that the appointment came at a pivotal time when the Commission was intensifying preparations for the Anambra state Governorship Election scheduled for 8 November 2025.

“You are assuming office at a most crucial time. The task ahead is enormous. Elections are the lifeblood of democracy, and Nigerians’ expectations have never been higher," she said.

Tinubu sends words to Amupitan

Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu swore in the newly appointed Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan, on Thursday, October 23, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The president noted that the appointment and approval of Amupitan by the executive and the national assembly, "as electoral chairman, is a testament to your capacity and the confidence reposed in you by both the executive and the legislative arm of government."

Source: Legit.ng