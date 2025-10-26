Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is set to empower more than 100 constituents with locally assembled electric vehicles

The initiative forms part of her annual constituency empowerment programme, an effort she describes as her “ritual” of giving back to her people

Natasha has served as a member of the 10th national assembly representing the Kogi Central senatorial district since 2023

Okehi, Kogi state - Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, senator representing Kogi Central, is set to distribute locally assembled electric vehicles to over 100 of her constituents in her district.

Legit.ng understands that the initiative, which forms part of Senator Natasha's annual constituency empowerment programme, marks the first large-scale introduction of made-in-Nigeria electric vehicles for community use.

The senator, according to a recent statement from her media office, obtained by Legit.ng, described the project as part of her “ritual of giving back, but this time, with a futuristic twist that promotes sustainability, innovation, and self-reliance.”

The statement also quoted a renewable energy expert collaborating with the senator on the project, Udensi Bernard, as saying that the journey began two weeks ago when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader paid an unscheduled visit to his office, accompanied by her husband, Emmanuel Uduaghan.

Following the visit, production and assemblage of the electric vehicles reportedly commenced immediately in Nigeria, using local materials and labour.

The models, carefully selected by the prominent legislator, will soon be unveiled in Kogi Central, with beneficiaries drawn mainly from women, farmers, and small business owners.

Benefits of Senator Natasha's initiative

Furthermore, the statement quoted Bernard as explaining that the vehicles, designed for durability and low-cost operation, would offer far-reaching benefits for the rural economy.

The statement partly reads:

“For farmers, they make it easier to move produce to markets. For business owners, they cut logistics costs. For transport operators, they increase profits while reducing dependence on petrol and diesel.

“Electric vehicles provide long-term economic and environmental gains, reduced fuel expenditure, minimal maintenance, and lower carbon emissions, aligning with Nigeria’s gradual transition toward renewable energy and sustainable technologies.”

The senator’s initiative could serve as a national model for integrating green innovation into constituency projects.

Beyond empowering individuals, it also positions Kogi Central as a pioneer in Nigeria’s clean mobility drive.

The electric vehicle empowerment scheme is expected to be officially launched in the coming weeks, drawing attention from policymakers, environmental advocates, and the local auto industry.

The pictures can be viewed below:

