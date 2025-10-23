The Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned the hearing of the suit filed by the police against Omoyele Sowore and others arrested for protesting for the release of Nnamdi Kanu

Sowore and others were expected to appear before the court and argue why the court's earlier interim order should be vacated

The AAC 2019 and 2023 presidential candidate was arrested alongside Kanu's lawyer and brother during the protest based on a court injunction banning the protest

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has adjourned till Wednesday, October 29, the hearing of the suit filed against the former African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore and other conveners of the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest on Monday, October 20, by the police.

The suit, which was scheduled for an earlier day, was for the defendants in the ex parte motion for them to explain why the interim order that the court earlier issued should be vacated, could not go on.

Why hearing of Sowore's case stalled

The Nation reported that the proceeding was stalled as a result of a protest that was held on the same day, which disrupted the court activities at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

A number of persons were said to have been arrested when the protest was held. These included Aloy Ejimakor, the counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, and they were to be arraigned on Friday, October 24, at the Kuje Magistrate Court in Abuja.

Earlier on Thursday, October 23, Sowore was whisked away by the police from the precinct of the Federal High Court. Sowore had appeared to witness Kanu's case at the court.

Lawyer speaks on Sowore's arrest

Reacting to the arrest on social media, Inibehe Effiong, a legal practitioner, condemned the arrest of Sowore and demanded the release of the 2027 presidential hopeful. However, his call has started generating reactions from some Nigerians.

Below are some of their reactions:

Ahmad Ololu accused the lawyer of being biased:

"This post is clearly biased and misleading. Law enforcement agencies have the right to maintain order and ensure court proceedings are not disrupted. Omoyele Sowore’s arrest, if it occurred, would have been based on specific violations or conduct, not political intimidation as claimed.



"The government and the police are committed to upholding the rule of law, not mocking it. No one is above the law, and due process must take its course. Spreading unfounded accusations only fuels tension and undermines public trust in the justice system."

Omo Oba Adekunle wrote:

"As a lawyer, you were supposed to confirm why he was arrested and take necessary LAWFUL steps to get him released instead of writing super stories here."

Sadam commented:

"Preposterous ke? Is the same Sowore who turns every court gate into a protest ground? Abeg, make him respect the law first before crying oppression. Nobody is above the law, not even your Twitter revolutionaries."

Apostle Dan Nonso tweeted:

"The judiciary doesn't know where they stand anymore. Seems both the legislative and judiciary arms of government have all been bought by the executive arm. What hope does the common man have?"

