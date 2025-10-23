The Nigeria Police say Sowore’s arrest was to ensure fairness in prosecuting all those involved in the #FreeNnamdiKanuProtest in Abuja

Force spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin says Sowore led protesters into a restricted area during Monday’s demonstration

Sowore’s associate insists he had planned to honour the police invitation before being picked up at the Federal High Court

Human rights activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has been arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The arrest occurred shortly after he attended the court session for the trial of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Sowore had recently led a demonstration tagged #FreeNnamdiKanuProtest in the nation’s capital before his apprehension.

The protest, which called for the release of Kanu, led to the arrest of at least 13 demonstrators, including Kanu’s brother and lawyer.

Sowore, who evaded arrest during the protest, had earlier disclosed the detentions on social media.

According to eyewitnesses, police officers intercepted him as he exited the court premises and requested that he follow them to the station. After a short conversation, he complied and was taken into custody.

Police explain reason for Sowore’s arrest

Speaking on the development, the Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, told journalists in Abuja that Sowore’s arrest was to ensure fairness in the ongoing prosecution of those involved in Monday’s protest, Punch reported.

He said the activist allegedly led protesters into a restricted area, an act that violated security protocols.

Hundeyin explained:

“If we move from there to charge some people to court and leave the person who led them to commit that act, more like their leader, the elite protester who told them and took them into the restricted area, that would not be fair.”

He added that the police acted in the spirit of justice.

“And that’s why, in the spirit of fair play and to ensure that justice is served, Omoyele Sowore was arrested today,” he said.

Police assure swift prosecution process

The police spokesman clarified that Sowore would not be held beyond the time permitted by law. He stated that the activist would be arraigned in court as soon as the charges were completed.

“Like the others, he wouldn’t spend time with us. He wouldn’t spend up to 24 hours with us. Once we wrap up the charges, he’s going to be prosecuted. In fact, if everything goes right, our plan is to ensure that he’s prosecuted today. He goes to court today,” Hundeyin said.

A close associate of the activist revealed that Sowore had already planned to honour a police invitation before the arrest took place.

“He was going to honour their invitation. It was in the itinerary. I wonder why they were so much in a hurry,” the associate told Daily Trust.

