The Department of State Service (DSS) has raised a fresh tension as it revealed an imminent terrorist attack in some communities in Kogi and Ondo states, which was planned by the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The secret police police the plan of the terrorist group in a secret memo, which was dated October 20, 2025, and addressed to the Brigade Commander of the 32 Artillery Brigade, Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery, Owena Cantonment, Akure.

Vanguard reported that the DSS explained that credible intelligence has confirmed the plan of the terrorist group, which was to launch coordinated assaults in several communities in the two states.

Ondo communities ISWAP plans to attack

The memo was signed by the director of security of the DSS Ondo State Command and listed Oyin Akoko and Eriti Akoko in the Akoko North local government area of Ondo and Owo town in the Owo local government area, saying those are the potential targets of ISWAP.

According to the secret police, the terrorist group has started surveillance on soft targets in the mentioned areas and called on the military to heighten its security operations to stop any impending attack. The secret police urged the military to scale up the level of security in the areas to protect lives and property.

This security alert came three years after the killing of over 40 worshippers in June 2022 at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo state, by some suspected ISWAP members. The killings happened during a morning service.

The Owo attack was one of the significant killings of the terrorist group, as it happened outside the region where ISWAP and other groups have dominated, the northeast. It shook the country and has continued to raise tension in the southwest.

When terrorists gained prominence in Nigeria

Since the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, the activities of the terrorists have spread across northern Nigeria, beyond the wall of the north-east, where it started with banditry and kidnapping in the north-west and north-central.

The menace continued in the eight years of Buhari's administration, and the current president, Bola Tinubu, has also inherited the challenges. One major problem caused by the insurgency was food security, as most of the foods in the country are produced in the north, and farmers have been unable to access their farms for over a decade.

