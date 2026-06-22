Breaking: Fresh Tension in Southwest as Fulani Group Challenges Sunday Igboho

Concerned Fulani People urges intervention over Sunday Igboho's inflammatory comments

Igboho issues ultimatum to Fulani leaders amid abduction claims in Oyo state

Group calls for unity, cautioning against ethnic profiling and generalizations

A Fulani socio-cultural organisation, Concerned Fulani People of Nigeria, has urged President Bola Tinubu and Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde to intervene over comments made by Yoruba Nation activist Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, warning that his remarks could heighten ethnic tension in the South-West.

Dispute follows ultimatum to Fulani leaders

Fresh Tension in Southwest as Fulani Group Challenges Igboho

Source: Twitter

The appeal follows reports that Igboho issued a two-hour ultimatum to Fulani leaders in Oyo state over the alleged abduction of a woman and her children, threatening to take direct action if they were not released within the deadline, including moving into a forest reserve suspected to harbour kidnappers.

In a statement issued by its convener, Ibrahim Barkindo Chubado, the group cautioned against linking criminal acts to an entire ethnic nationality, stressing that such narratives risk escalating mistrust and violence across communities, PM News reported.

Chubado said:

"We are not saying there are no bad people among the Fulani, Hausa, or other Northern ethnic groups. However, criminals should be treated as criminals and not judged based on their ethnicity or religion. We are calling on the authorities to caution Igboho.”

Call for calm and national unity

The group maintained that the majority of Fulani people are law-abiding citizens who should not be stigmatised for the actions of a few individuals, adding that repeated generalisations could undermine peaceful coexistence, Vanguard reported.

It further urged security agencies and political leaders to ensure accountability for crimes without resorting to ethnic profiling, warning that rising rhetoric could worsen tensions in already fragile communities.

Oyo abductions: Kidnappers make demands

Previously, Legit.ng reported that security forces are closing in on the kidnappers holding dozens of pupils and teachers abducted from schools in Oyo state, raising hopes that the victims could soon be reunited with their families.

The rescue operations have advanced significantly, with troops and other operatives tightening their hold around a forest hideout believed to be housing the captives.

Source: Legit.ng