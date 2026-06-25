Portable and Charles Okocha reignited their feud as they scheduled a boxing rematch showdown

The organisers of the event promised chaos as the two fighters stepped into one ring at Balmoral Convention Centre

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer defeated the actor in their first fight that lasted just four rounds

Controversial singer Portable and Nollywood actor Charles Okocha are gearing up to settle their long-standing feud in a celebrity boxing rematch scheduled for July 31.

The bout, themed “Unfinished Business”, will take place at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Portable and Charles Okocha to face off again after dramatic first bout. Credit: @portablebaby, @charlesokocha

Source: Instagram

Organisers announced: “Here comes the chaos! Africa, the stage is set. Now we settle the score. Portable, Charles Okocha, Agbaje, Musa. Four fighters, one ring, no more talk. July 31st.”

This highly anticipated clash comes three years after their first encounter, where Portable emerged victorious. Their rivalry dates back to 2023, when Portable accused Okocha of defrauding him.

In November of that year, Portable alleged that Okocha failed to pay him ₦20 million after an endorsement deal. Okocha, however, denied wrongdoing, claiming Portable had sought “friendship” and was later invited to an event.

According to Okocha, no formal agreement was signed, but he still transferred “a whopping ₦5 million” to the singer.

The dispute quickly escalated online, leading both men to agree to settle their differences inside the boxing ring.

Adding fuel to the hype, Portable took to the comments section of the announcement post, declaring: “I go prepare, I go win again.”

The announcement comes months after Portable suffered a defeat against streamer Carter Efe in another celebrity boxing showdown, adding more intrigue to the upcoming fight.

See the post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable urged Nigerians not to associate criminal activities with an entire ethnic group.

The street-hop star made the remarks in a viral video where he spoke about the dangers of ethnic profiling amid Nigeria's ongoing security challenges.

In the video, Portable expressed concern over what he described as the growing habit of labelling every Fulani person as a bandit.

According to him, many innocent people are increasingly being judged because of their appearance, clothing, language, or cultural identity.

The singer explained that seeing a group of Fulani people travelling together should not automatically lead to assumptions that they are criminals.

"Please, let's stop making mistakes by labelling all Fulani as bandits. Me, I am not included. Because you see a squad of Fulani inside a bus, you will just conclude that they are bandits. They are not bandits," he said.

Portable further noted that many Fulani people engage in legitimate businesses and occupations across the country.

The singer went on to highlight the diversity within the Fulani community.

According to him, some are cattle rearers, while others are traders, farmers, and entrepreneurs trying to earn a living like every other Nigerian.

"Some are Hausa, some are their families, Fulani. Some are rearing cows, some sell pepper, and others are into business," he added.

Portable also pointed out that Nigeria remains a country where different ethnic groups live and work outside their ancestral homes.

He noted that Yoruba and Igbo people are found in various northern states, just as many Fulani people reside in the South-West and other parts of the country.

The singer stressed that efforts to tackle insecurity should be directed at criminals rather than innocent citizens who happen to share similar appearances or cultural backgrounds.

He warned that profiling people based on ethnicity could create unnecessary tension and place innocent lives at risk.

"Let's fight bandits. Let's face bandits. It's not about beating anyone you see that looks like Fulani. No. They can be dressing like them. Yoruba is among them, Igbo is among them, Hausa is among them, Fulani is among them. All tribes are among them," Portable stated.

Charles Okocha and Portable gear up for a highly anticipated rematch. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Portable and Charles Okocha's fight

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

midday01 said:

"They obviously made money from the last one but make una dey promote more of proper fighters that could go international 🙏🏽."

_toye234 said:

"This would not garner as much interest as the last time. Portable beat Charles already. Indowest versus Mr Real is the fight the people want. Also, who is this Agbaje is fighting?"

uceemania said:

"You should have brought Carter back… he is the new champ. He is the one everyone wants to see."

_toye234 said:

"This would not garner as much interest as the last time. Portable beat Charles already. Indowest versus Mr Real is the fight the people want. Also, who is this Agbaje is fighting?"

____ninoo said:

"Esepo Vs Tp Rock musa 🔥 A big competitive fight."

Portable leaks Ashabi's chat with alleged lover

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Portable leaked a private WhatsApp chat involving Ashabi Simple and an Islamic cleric amid their ongoing feud.

In the chat, Ashabi confessed her love for a man named Kenny Hussein, who is not the father of her children, and expressed frustration that her feelings were not returned.

Portable shared the chat online with the caption, “This life just be real loyalty pass juju,” following Ashabi’s earlier claim that he was a “one-minute man.

Source: Legit.ng