A Kano High Court sentenced a football coach to prison for sodomising a minor player

The conviction has sparked fear and panic among parents in the Sanka community

This has led many parents to withdraw their children from football activities

Kano state - Fear has gripped parents in Kano's Sanka community of Dala local government following the conviction and sentencing of a football coach, Hayatu Muhammad, to eight years in prison for sodomising his minor player.

The judgment, delivered on Wednesday, October 15, by Justice Musa Dahuru Muhammad of the Kano state High Court, has sparked a wave of panic, leading many parents to reconsider their children's participation in football and other extracurricular activities.

The convict, a resident of Sanka, was found guilty of defiling the young footballer on two separate occasions at different locations. He had initially pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution counsel, Barrister Ibrahim Arif Garba, called five witnesses who testified against the coach, leading to his conviction under Section 284 of the Penal Code Law.

In his ruling, Justice Dahuru sentenced Muhammad to four years imprisonment for each of the two counts, ordering that the sentences run concurrently for a total of eight years, commencing from the day of the judgment.

Parents withdraw their children after coach’s conviction

The case has, however, severely shaken the trust of parents in the community.

“I have immediately asked my two children to withdraw from their local football academy," said Malam Ibrahim Sani.

For Malama Hadiza, known as Maman Ahmad, he says the incident is a parent's worst nightmare.

“Hearing this news made my blood run cold. My son loves football, but his safety is now my concern. I will definitely forbid him from going for training until we can be sure of the character of those involved.”

However, another parent, Malam Tijjani Bala, expressed a broader concern for the community's children.

“I think our focus should shift from thinking that such an issue could only happen in football. This is something that could happen even in school. It is all about the safety of our children everywhere.”

“The court has done its job, but we as a community must do ours too. We need to be more vigilant in everything they do, and know who is around our children at all times. This event has only reveal another dark shadow over our community,” he explained.

The sentiment was shared by Hajia Zainab Kabir, who stated that fear has truly gripped them.

“Something as innocent as football has now been tainted. Now tell me how can we trust again? This coach has not only harmed that child but has also stolen the peace of mind of every parent here in this community. May God continue to protect us.”

