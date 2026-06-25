The southwest zone of RTEAN has distanced itself from the national president, Alhaji Musa Mohammed (Maitakobi)'s participation in a recent visit to Vice President Kashim Shettima

The zone said Mohammed did not represent the collective position of the association, just as it accused the embattled president of lacking transparency and accountability

Despite the dispute, the southwest leadership reaffirmed its support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027

Igando, Lagos state - The southwest zone of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) on Wednesday, June 24, distanced itself from the recent visit by the association's national president, Alhaji Musa Mohammed (Maitakobi), to Vice President Kashim Shettima, saying he did not represent the collective position of the nationwide transport body.

At a press briefing in Lagos, the zonal chairman, Rev. (Barr.) Samuel Olugbenga Agbede said the zone remained committed to supporting the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027, but objected to what it described as Mohammed's unilateral representation of the association.

Southwest RTEAN Chairman, Samuel Olugbenga Agbede, addresses journalists during a press briefing in Lagos.

Source: Original

The briefing followed a courtesy visit to the vice president by a coalition of transport stakeholders operating under the platform “Transporters for Tinubu-Shettima 2027”, in which Mohammed participated.

Southwest RTEAN backs Tinubu, questions Mohammed's representation

Agbede said RTEAN had established structures and leadership organs through which decisions and official positions should be reached.

“No individual, regardless of position, can unilaterally speak for the entire association without consultation with its recognised structures and leadership organs,” he said.

He added that the Southwest zone had already publicly endorsed Tinubu and Shettima for a second term and had begun mobilisation efforts across the six states of the region.

“This press conference is not directed against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, or any lawful political organisation. Our concern is simply that no individual should appropriate the collective mandate of the association,” Agbede clarified.

Allegations against RTEAN president over palliatives and CNG buses

The southwest leadership accused Mohammed of failing to account for previous federal government interventions received on behalf of transport operators.

According to Agbede, concerns had been raised by several zones of the association over accountability, transparency and the management of assets and interventions received in RTEAN's name.

Among the issues listed were:

Alleged mishandling of compressed natural gas (CNG) buses meant for transport operators.

Questions over the management and distribution of federal government passenger transport palliatives reportedly worth close to N1 billion.

Complaints about inadequate consultation with stakeholders on matters affecting the association.

“We have not been able to get an account of previous palliatives given by the federal government, both financially and in terms of motor vehicles,” Agbede said.

“We did not want anyone to receive anything on our behalf without taking us into consideration.”

He urged the federal government to ensure that future interventions for transport operators were implemented through transparent, inclusive and verifiable processes.

Electric tricycles distribution

The association also referred to reports of a planned distribution of 10,000 electric tricycles, saying the programme should be structured to ensure that benefits reached genuine transport operators and workers across the country.

Agbede said:

“This is another opportunity for the government to demonstrate fairness, accountability and inclusiveness in the implementation of empowerment interventions."

Trade dispute before labour ministry

Asked whether the Southwest zone was open to reconciliation with Mohammed, Agbede said efforts had been made to resolve the dispute.

“I met him (Mohammed) on behalf of the zone to address the issue. He promised to resolve the matter, but never fulfilled that promise. Hence, we declared a trade dispute, and the matter is currently before the Ministry of Labour and Employment," he said.

Agbede said the dispute stemmed from what the zone described as a loss of confidence in the current national leadership due to alleged lack of accountability, transparency and inclusiveness.

“He has not been transparent, he has not been open to every one of us,” Agbede said of the RTEAN national president.

Anambra chapter cites concerns over Mohammed's leadership style

Also speaking during the briefing, the secretary of the Anambra state chapter of RTEAN, Chris Ezebo, attributed the crisis within the association to what he described as the high-handedness of the national president.

Ezebo said members were seeking greater transparency, accountability and consultation in the affairs of the union, warning that unilateral decision-making could undermine unity within the association.

“What is actually happening in RTEAN is the high-handedness of our national president, and that is exactly what we want to correct so that we can have transparency and accountability in the union,” he said.

According to him, decisions taken by a single individual or a small group without wider consultation risk creating divisions among members.

“When somebody takes decisions on his own without consultation, it brings the union down. We believe in consultation because that is how the union can move forward. Unilateral decision-making by one or two persons is going to create a lot of friction within the union,” Ezebo added.

Agbede noted that the concerns over the actions of the RTEAN national president are not limited to the southwest but are shared by members from other parts of the country.

Anambra state RTEAN secretary, Chris Ezebo, speaks at a press briefing, calling for greater consultation, transparency and accountability in the management of the association's affairs.

Source: Twitter

Southwest RTEAN sends message to FG

The Southwest zone called on government institutions and public officials to engage only recognised and duly constituted structures of transport associations in matters affecting the sector.

It also urged relevant authorities to ensure transparency and accountability in all government interventions targeted at transport operators.

RTEAN is one of Nigeria's largest transport associations, representing vehicle owners, transport operators, logistics workers and other personnel in the road transport sector.

RTEAN members graduate with master's degrees

In another report, three RTEAN members trended on social media in 2025 as they graduated from the Lagos State University. The three men went viral on Facebook due to their academic achievements at the university.

In a post shared by RTEAN, it was disclosed that the association's three members bagged master's degrees. They graduated during the 28th convocation ceremony of the prestigious school.

The graduates are identified as Lolade Weath Lagwan, Nurudin Mudashiru Eniafe, and Macarthy Olatunji Alade.

Source: Legit.ng