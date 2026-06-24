Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over five years of experience covering science in Nigeria and Africa.

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has suspended prominent Nigerian human rights lawyer and constitutional activist, Mike Ozekhome, from the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

According to The Cable, the decision is pending the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings against Ozekhome.

The development comes amid the involvement of the senior lawyer in a disputed property case in the United Kingdom (UK).

A UK tribunal indicted Ozekhome for allegedly using fraudulent documents to claim ownership of the property located at 79 Randall Avenue, London NW2 7SX.

Channels TV also highlighted the latest update concerning the 68-year-old legal practitioner who was conferred with the prestigious SAN rank in 2010.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, June 24, the chief registrar of the Supreme Court, Kabir Akanbi, said the decision was reached at the committee’s 173rd general meeting held on Tuesday, June 23.

The LPPC stated that the suspension was approved pursuant to paragraph 26(6) of the guidelines for the conferment of the rank of senior advocate of Nigeria and all matters relating to the rank.

According to the committee, the suspension will remain in force pending the final determination of disciplinary proceedings before its disciplinary and ethics sub-committee, as well as other related proceedings.

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng