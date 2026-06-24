Breaking: Legal Practitioners Suspend Ozekhome from SAN Status, Reason Emerges
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over five years of experience covering science in Nigeria and Africa.
Ikeja, Lagos state - The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has suspended prominent Nigerian human rights lawyer and constitutional activist, Mike Ozekhome, from the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).
According to The Cable, the decision is pending the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings against Ozekhome.
The development comes amid the involvement of the senior lawyer in a disputed property case in the United Kingdom (UK).
A UK tribunal indicted Ozekhome for allegedly using fraudulent documents to claim ownership of the property located at 79 Randall Avenue, London NW2 7SX.
Channels TV also highlighted the latest update concerning the 68-year-old legal practitioner who was conferred with the prestigious SAN rank in 2010.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, June 24, the chief registrar of the Supreme Court, Kabir Akanbi, said the decision was reached at the committee’s 173rd general meeting held on Tuesday, June 23.
The LPPC stated that the suspension was approved pursuant to paragraph 26(6) of the guidelines for the conferment of the rank of senior advocate of Nigeria and all matters relating to the rank.
According to the committee, the suspension will remain in force pending the final determination of disciplinary proceedings before its disciplinary and ethics sub-committee, as well as other related proceedings.
More to follow...
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.