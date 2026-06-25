A young man has earned a law degree from the Lagos State University (LASU) and shared his academic milestone with the public

The law graduate noted that signing out from the Faculty of Law with a law degree marks the end of a significant chapter in his life.

The LASU law graduate went on to highlight some achievements he recorded and the leadership positions he held on campus

Shittu Sherif, a Lagos State University (LASU) fresh graduate, has celebrated earning a law degree from the university after writing his final examinations.

An excited Shittu noted that he went from carrying law textbooks to carrying the law graduate title.

A fresh law graduate from LASU highlights some leadership positions he held. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Shittu Sherif

Source: UGC

Shittu, in a LinkedIn post on June 24, stated that completing his undergraduate studies at LASU marks the end of an important chapter in his life.

LASU law graduate shares achievements and positions

The LASU graduate revealed that he won the MSSN-LASU Freshers' Essay Competition and participated in several moot and mock competitions. In his words:

"From carrying law textbooks to carrying the title of Law Graduate….👨‍🎓✨⚖️ Today, I officially completed my final examinations as a student of the Faculty of Law, Lagos State University. Although I signed out last week, this moment marks the true end of a significant chapter in my life.

"Interestingly, this is my first time making a post about a personal achievement. I have always been the kind of person who quietly moves on to the next challenge whenever something worth celebrating happens.

"But this milestone feels different. It has brought me a deep sense of peace, gratitude, and fulfillment. Looking back, I am humbled by all that Allah has enabled me to achieve throughout this journey.

"From emerging as the winner of the MSSN-LASU Freshers' Essay Competition to participating in several moot and mock competitions, every experience contributed to my growth both academically and personally..."

Shittu also listed some leadership positions he held on campus.

"✔️ Honorable Justice, Lagos State University Students' Union.

"✔️ Chief Whip, Equity Law Firm.

✔️ Head of Media, NAMLAS LASU.

"✔️ Head of Media, Law Students' Association of Nigeria (LAWSAN), Lagos State.

"✔️ Head of Media & Corporate Communications, Federation of African Law Students (Nigeria).

"✔️ Chairman, Equity Law Firm Academic/Legal Conference, 2025/2026.

"✔️ Deputy Country Director, West Africa Law Students Association..."

He expressed gratitude to Allah for his guidance and blessings, and he thanked his parents, siblings, friends and coursemates whose support made his journey easier.

A LASU graduate has celebrated writing his final examinations. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Shittu Sherif

Source: UGC

Netizens celebrated LASU law graduate

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the LASU law graduate's post below:

Eniola Odujebe said:

"Congratulations Shittu Sherif."

Firdaos Ismail said:

"Congratulations 👏🎊. It can only get better from here."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Lagos State University law graduate had earned another first-class degree at Law School.

LASU law graduate wins scholarship award

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a LASU's best graduating law student had won a prestigious scholarship award.

The scholarship award, which is valued at one million naira (₦1,000,000), is aimed at reversing the declining standards in legal education and professional practice in Nigeria.

The prestigious scholarship, instituted by the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN), targets exceptional law students at both university and Nigerian Law School levels. The university management made this known in a statement issued via its social media page on Thursday, February 5.

Source: Legit.ng