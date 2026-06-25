NECO has released the 2026 BECE results after thousands of candidates completed the junior secondary examination

The council has announced a new opportunity for students affected by specific subject deficiencies

The approved resit arrangement has revealed the subjects and dates involved for eligible candidates

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the results of the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), the examination taken by students at the end of junior secondary school.

NECO announced the release in a statement shared on X on Thursday, June 25, through its official handle, @Neconigeria.

NECO has released the 2026 BECE results and announced a fresh opportunity for students facing issues in key subjects. Photo: Neconigeria

Source: Facebook

The council said a total of 186,291 candidates registered for the examination, which covered 12 subjects. The candidates came from Nigeria’s 36 states, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and five foreign countries.

The 2026 BECE started on April 20 and ended on April 30.

Result approved after NECO committee meeting

NECO said the results were released after the successful completion of the "2026 BECE Award Committee meeting held at the council’s headquarters in Minna, Niger state."

"During the meeting, the Chairperson of the Award Committee, Dr. (Mrs) Folake Olatunji David, Director, Basic Education, Federal Ministry of Education, who represented the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, expressed satisfaction with the processes leading to the successful release of the result.

"The Award Committee Meeting was also attended by some Secondary School principals from across the Country as well as NECO Management," the statement read.

The council said the committee was satisfied with the processes that led to the release of the results. The meeting was also attended by secondary school principals from across the country and NECO officials.

NECO announces BECE resit date

NECO also approved the date for the 2026 BECE resit examination.

The resit will be held on July 22 and 23, 2026, and will cover only Mathematics and English Studies.

After releasing the 2026 BECE results, NECO announces a July resit for candidates needing another opportunity. Photo Getty

Source: Getty Images

The council said the resit is for candidates with “conditional deficiencies” in Mathematics, English Studies, or both subjects.

According to NECO, the purpose of the resit is to allow affected students to correct the deficiencies and obtain the certification needed for admission and placement into Senior Secondary School (SSS1).

The council said the arrangement will allow qualified candidates to continue their education without having to repeat a full academic year.

Azeez Sani, Acting Director of Information and Public Relations, signed the statement.

JAMB releases 2026 UTME mop-up results

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB has released the results of the 2026 UTME mop-up examination for candidates who missed the main exercise and made their scores available through official channels.

The board advised candidates to check their results using approved methods and confirmed that the ranking of candidates would begin after the release.

JAMB also announced that result printing for admission purposes is expected to start soon, as preparations continue for the next admission process.

JAMB releases 2026 UTME result slip

Legit.ng earlier disclosed that JAMB announced the release of the 2026 UTME Original Result Slip for candidates to print as part of the requirements for post-UTME and admission processes.

The slip contains candidates’ photographs, national ranking, and security details, with JAMB advising students to verify their information after printing.

Candidates can access and print the document from internet-enabled devices or accredited centres while keeping copies for future admission needs.

Source: Legit.ng