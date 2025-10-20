17-year-old boy, Auwal Dahiru, and five others have landed in police custody in Ganjuwa local government area of Bauchi state

The suspects were arrested for allegedly removing the eyes of Auwal's seven-year-old sister, Rukayya Muhammad

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakil, narrated how the tragic incident occurred in Bayan Dutse Village

Bauchi state - 17-year-old boy, Auwal Dahiru, and five others have been arrested for allegedly plucking out the eyes of his seven-year-old sister, Rukayya Muhammad, in Bauchi state.

Dahuru and his gang committed the crime in a suspected money ritual attempt.

It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred in Bayan Dutse Village, Wailo, Kubi Ward, Ganjuwa local government area of the state.

As reported by The Punch, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakil, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday, October 20, 2025.

Wakil said one Muhammad Adamu of Bayan Dutse Village reported the unfortunate incident on Friday, October 17, 2025, at the Soro Divisional Police Headquarters.

“A preliminary investigation’s findings exposed that a 7-year-old girl, Rukayya Muhammad, tragically lost her eyesight permanently after her elder brother, Auwalu Muhammad, removed both of her eyes for a money ritual in a desperate attempt to gain wealth.

“The victim’s father was interviewed, who disclosed that the suspect (Auwalu) lured his sister, who shared the same parents, into the bush, where he brutally attacked her and forcefully plucked her eyes.”

He explained that the Divisional Police Officer, Aliyu Goni, swiftly led a team of detectives to the scene, where the suspect was arrested.

The Police spokesperson said all the suspects voluntarily confessed to the crime during interrogation.

Wakil said the victim was immediately rushed to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi, for medical attention.

“Unfortunately, a medical doctor (eye specialist) at the hospital confirmed that the young girl will never regain her vision for the rest of her life.”

Boy kills brother, removes his eyes, tongue.

Recall that a boy in Daya Village, Fika LGA of Yobe State, allegedly killed his younger brother and removed his tongue and eyes.

A resident of Daya, Ishmail Daya, said that the younger boy had gone missing three days ago and that while a search was going on in the village, the older brother was found with his brother’s tongue and eyes.

Both the alleged killer and the victim are believed to be underage. He insisted that there had been no prior quarrel between the siblings.

Soldiers pluck out eye of road safety official

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that soldiers pluck out the eyes of a Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) official for begging them to stop torturing a harmless civilian.

The official, Segun Enikuemehin, was taken for treatment at LUTH, with one of his eyes totally damaged.

The soldiers who were handed over to the police for their dastardly act were later released from police custody.

Source: Legit.ng