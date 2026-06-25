A three-storey building has collapsed in Lagos, leaving several people feared trapped under the debris

Authorities have shared updates as emergency teams continue rescue operations at the collapse site

The cause of the building collapse and the number of affected persons remain under investigation

A three-storey commercial building has collapsed at Alakija Bus Stop, Satellite Town, in the Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos state.

The incident occurred on Thursday, June 25, with several people feared trapped under the rubble after the building came down.

A building collapse in Lagos leaves many feared trapped as the commissioner shares the latest update from the rescue scene. Photo: gbenga_omo

Source: Twitter

The Lagos state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon. Gbenga Omotoso, shared an update on X, saying emergency workers had arrived at the scene and rescue efforts were ongoing.

"Six people have been rescued from the rubble. The search is on for others. Emergency workers are at the site,” the commissioner said.

Rescue operation underway

Emergency responders are currently working at the location to search for more victims who may still be trapped inside the collapsed structure.

Earlier reports from TheCable said a five-storey building collapsed in Alakija, with several occupants believed to be trapped in the debris.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the total number of people affected or the cause of the collapse.

The Lagos State government is expected to provide further updates as rescue operations continue.

Three-storey building collapses in Rivers

This comes hours after a three-storey building under construction collapsed in Port Harcourt, Rivers state. The incident also trapped some workers beneath debris, prompting emergency agencies to begin rescue operations.

Lagos emergency responders carry out rescue operations after a building collapsed in Satellite Town. Photo: Mr_JAGs

Source: Twitter

Two workers have been rescued and taken to the hospital, while officials continue searching for others who may still be trapped at the site.

The cause of the collapse remains unknown as concerns grow over construction safety standards following the incident near Peter Odili Road.

Lagos demolishes unsafe Ikoyi building

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lagos authorities demolished a six-storey residential building in Ikoyi after inspectors discovered serious structural defects that raised fears of a possible collapse.

LASBCA said the property had foundation failure, sinking signs, and other issues, adding that the owner received multiple notices before the enforcement action.

The agency explained that the demolition was carried out to protect lives and nearby properties after the distressed building was declared unsafe.

Fire hits Lagos Island bank building

Legit.ng earlier disclosed that a fire outbreak affected a multi-storey commercial building housing a Polaris Bank branch on Broad Street, Lagos Island, as thick smoke spread across the area.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to battle the flames and prevent the incident from affecting nearby buildings in the busy commercial district.

The cause of the fire remained unknown at the time of the report.

Six die in Lagos-Ibadan expressway crash

A multiple-vehicle crash on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway near the Ibadan toll gate left six people dead and eight others rescued after a fire broke out.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the collision involved tankers, trucks, and private vehicles, causing flames that emergency responders battled while preventing further damage at the scene.

The accident triggered hours of gridlock as burnt vehicles blocked parts of the highway.

Source: Legit.ng