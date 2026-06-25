Temi Otedola triggered reactions online following a podcast chat she had with her husband, Mr Eazi

The lovely couple, during a recent episode of their podcast, discussed their celebrity crushes

Netizens were surprised by the person the fashion enthusiast mentioned, as they shared their hot takes

Temi Otedola, daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola, has set social media buzzing after a playful exchange with her husband, singer and entrepreneur Mr Eazi, during a recent interview.

In the viral clip, the pregnant actress and fashion influencer asked Mr Eazi to name his celebrity crush.

Temi Otedola's honest admission about her celebrity crush sets social media abuzz. Credit: @temiotedoala

Source: Instagram

Without hesitation, he replied: Mr Eazi: “Temi Otedola.”

Fans applauded his answer, praising the romantic gesture. But the conversation quickly took an unexpected turn when Mr Eazi threw the same question back at his wife.

Rather than naming her husband, Temi revealed her crush to be acclaimed American actor and filmmaker Michael B. Jordan. She clarified that her choice wasn’t about looks, but about personality.

Temi Otedola: “Michael B. Jordan... but I don’t care about looks.”

The response left Mr Eazi visibly amused, as he placed his hands around his head and neck in mock disbelief.

The lighthearted moment has since gone viral, sparking lively reactions from fans who found the couple’s candid exchange both funny and endearing.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earleir reported that Temi Otedola has shared a humorous behind-the-scenes moment from her pregnancy journey with husband and music star Mr Eazi.

The celebrity couple, who are expecting their first child together, recently opened up about some of the decisions they have been making ahead of welcoming their baby.

During a recent episode of their podcast, Temi revealed that she firmly rejected one idea suggested by her husband.

Speaking during the conversation, Mr Eazi disclosed that he had considered Japan as one of the countries where their baby could potentially be born.

According to the singer, his admiration for the Asian country extended beyond healthcare and logistics.

He admitted that he had even started researching Japanese names for their unborn child.

The actress jokingly recalled how she reacted when she discovered her husband had begun looking at Japanese-inspired names.

“By the way, he's also been looking at Japanese names and I'm like no, absolutely not,” she said with a laugh.

Beyond the baby-name conversation, the couple also shared details about the extensive preparations they made throughout the pregnancy.

Mr Eazi explained that they consulted nine doctors across different countries because they were uncertain where they would eventually welcome their child.

“Why exactly do we see nine doctors? Nine doctors because to give you options. Not just that, because we didn't know where we were going to be,” he said.

According to him, they wanted access to multiple medical opinions before deciding where the baby would be born.

The singer added that they explored various countries and healthcare systems to ensure they made the best possible choice.

The couple's pregnancy journey has remained a topic of interest among fans since they announced the exciting news earlier this year.

Temi and Mr Eazi revealed in May that they were expecting their first child after discovering the pregnancy during their honeymoon in Asia.

The announcement was met with excitement from supporters who had followed their relationship over the years.

The pair tied the knot in a private ceremony held in Iceland in August 2025.

Temi Otedola's revelation about a famous male star leaves fans intrigued. Photo: Mr Eazi.

Source: Instagram

Mr Eazi reacts to 'welcoming 1st child' rumours

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mr Eazi reacted to viral claims that he and his wife, Temi Otedola, had welcomed their first child together.

A social media user shared AI-generated photos showing Temi carrying a newborn and claimed the couple welcomed a baby girl after their long relationship.

Mr Eazi dismissed the claim by posting a message asking if his wife was aware she had supposedly given birth, shutting down the rumours.

Source: Legit.ng