A Nigerian couple who met in secondary school has finally walked down the aisle after dating for 18 years

Sharing their love story, the husband said he could not help but notice his wife, who always answered questions in class

He recounted how he asked her to be his girlfriend back in secondary school using a letter, and shared how she responded

A Nigerian couple, Dr Emmanuel Friday Joseph and Grace Gideon Akpan, melted hearts as they married after 18 years of dating.

According to Emmanuel, their love story started in secondary school, precisely at the Comprehensive Secondary School, Ediene, Abak, where they met in SS1.

How couple met in secondary school

Emmanuel, in a Facebook post, said he joined his wife's secondary school in SS1 after completing his junior school education at the Holy Family College.

They became classmates, and she caught his attention with how she always answered questions in class. Emmanuel described her as a beauty with brains, who stood out among her contemporaries.

As time went on, answering questions in class became like a competition for them. She would later become the class prefect and nominate him to be her assistant.

Emmanuel disclosed that Grace was his first love and recounted how he asked her in secondary school to be his girlfriend. It took her weeks to respond with a yes.

For their wedding, the couple did a photoshoot in their secondary school uniforms.

Their traditional wedding was on Wednesday, October 8, and their church wedding was held on Saturday, October 11, both in Akwa Ibom State.

The new husband's narration read:

"Let’s take it back to the root…

"Where the love story all began.

"18years ago, in the SS1 class of Comprehensive Secondary School Ediene Abak. This would be wife of mine happened to be my classmate back then. She was what I could refer to as beauty with brains.

"She stood out among her female contemporary. I had joined the school that year having finished my junior secondary school at Holy family college. I couldn’t fail to notice this young beauty who was always answering questions in class. It almost became like a competition between the both of us. Even the teachers noticed it and they will at some point ask us to answer unbehalf of our gender.

"This star girl was made the class prefect and she nominated me to be the assistant. Our friendship grew as we had to work together to serve the class. We would go to the staff room together to summit assignments and also plan on how to deliver notes to the class.

"She was my first love, I had asked her to be my Best friend/Girlfriend with a love letter (what did I even know ). This young beauty had asked for time to think about it, but time was what I didn’t have because I was scared. Every other young boy in class were after her as well.

"Weeks later, she said YES. Our bond became inseparable, we passed to the next class, I was given the post of the Senior prefect and her the post of the Games prefect. We signed up for Science related subjects together and the bond grew even stronger as we practically read together to pass our exams.

"The god of love was on our side, everything worked in our favour. We passed our WAEC, had admission into tertiary institution the same year.

"It’s been an amazing 18years of Love, care, romance, understanding and forgiveness.

"I may not have known from the beginning, but along the line, I knew I had found me a wife. Truly, when a man knows, he knows..."

Many people celebrate the couple

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the couple's love story below:

Fear-God Sunday said:

"Congratulations, my people may God continue to bless and keep union ijn amen."

Batshir Nwaessien Nwaessien said:

"I love love joor.

"Congratulations people of God!"

Precious Michael said:

"This is true love congratulations my people."

Darapeters Pee said:

"Congratulations ibat… na real man you be … I wish you both a very creamy and successful marriage and I was her assistant games prefect o."

Mmenyene Brendan said:

"During my secondary school time na aromate bin de full no single soulmate 🥹🥹..... congratulations dear."

Kriz Dybala said:

"Lol u been sabi book sha but my question still remain how u take carry fine hand writing go turn doctor."

Power Ekanem said:

"This is the sweetest love story have ever heard. Amazing 👏.

"Congratulations Dr. Emmanuel 🎊🎉."

