Akwa Ugo, the newly wedded wife of actor Shawn Faqua, has shared her testimony about her first marriage

She revealed that it was her ex-husband who initiated the divorce and explained the reason behind his decision before she later met the actor

Fans reacted to the video, sharing their opinions about divorcees and the challenges marriages often face

Nollywood actor Shawn Faqua’s wife, Akwa Ugo, has shared how her marriage ended before she met the movie star.

The entrepreneur had married for the second time in a traditional ceremony and white wedding, with many of their colleagues and friends in attendance.

Fans react to actor, Shawn Faqua’s wife's video about her previous marriage. Photo credit@shawnfaqua

Source: Instagram

In a video circulating online, she was seen sharing her testimony in church. According to her, in 2023, her husband woke up one day and announced that he wanted a divorce.

The event planner explained that she felt like she had died and resurrected due to the collapse of her first marriage.

She emphasized that there were no issues between them, but her husband simply decided it was over. However, God healed her, and she was able to find love again.

During her testimony, Akwa Ugo encouraged women about healing. She shared that she initially didn’t want to be the first to stand up, but some women near her encouraged her to do so.

Fans pray for actor, Shawn Faqua and his wife. Photo credit@shawnfaqua

Source: Instagram

She urged the congregation that the only person who can heal is God, speaking from personal experience. Not only that, but she recalled holding on to God’s garment before being restored the second time and told everyone that, if nothing else, they should remember that God heals.

In related news, other Nollywood stars also tied the knot in 2025. Eve Esin announced her marriage to her Ghanaian lover in Calabar, while Akin Olaiya, a prominent actor in the Yoruba movie genre, also took the plunge earlier this year.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Akwa Ugo's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the testimony shared by Shawn Faqua's wife. Many were happy for that she found love again. They shared their take about her utterance. Here are comments below:

@faithywealth commented:

"God heals. God this is me saying thank you for helping me through my pain."

@sabiigirlfashion reacted:

"I'm glad she found love again."

@chyabbah_ stated:

"This is the kind of attitude every divorcee should emulate, not to be bitter but be better, go to God and let him heal you and not just heal you but also write a new love story for you."

@usinzibe shared:

"God did. He removes and replaces as though nothing has happened."

@deluxecakesnevents stated;

"God of restoration and compensation, thank you Jesus.. Congratulations fam."



@lifeoflotachukwu wrote:

"I’m happy for you girl. Keep winning

@lavivia25 shared:

"So happy for her such a reserved lady."

Ruby Ojiakor weds lover traditionally

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor had finally gotten married to her man, Onwa Idemili, to the joy of fans.

Several videos from their traditional wedding ceremony were posted on social media and fans gushed over the couple, Ruby Ojiakor’s energetic display at her traditional wedding ceremony got several netizens dropping hot takes.

Source: Legit.ng