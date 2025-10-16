The Federal Government of Nigeria has launched the National Job Centre Project to connect skilled Nigerians with real employment opportunities

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, also unveiled the Labour Employment and Empowerment Programme (LEEP) to enhance youth employability

Both initiatives align with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aiming to build a more inclusive and sustainable labour market

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has unveiled the National Job Centre Project, a strategic initiative aimed at connecting trained Nigerians to real job opportunities and reinforcing the country’s labour market infrastructure.

The announcement was made during the Mastercard Foundation Annual Nigeria Partner Convening held in Lagos.

LEEP programme unveiled to boost youth employability and create 2.5 million jobs annually under the Renewed Hope Agenda. Photo credit: officialABAT/X

Source: Facebook

National Job Centre Project to strengthen Labour market infrastructure

According to a statement issued by Tósìn Olúwalọ̀wọ̀, Special Adviser on Media & Communications to the Minister, the National Job Centres will serve as a nationwide network of employability hubs. These centres are designed to integrate digital job matching, data tracking, and career advisory services into a harmonised and inclusive system.

“The National Job Centres will integrate digital job matching, data tracking, and career advisory services to create a harmonised and inclusive system,” Onyejeocha said.

She reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to promoting dignified, inclusive, and transformative work for Nigerians, in alignment with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Labour Employment and Empowerment Programme (LEEP) targets youth employability

In addition to the job centre initiative, Onyejeocha also introduced the Labour Employment and Empowerment Programme (LEEP), a flagship programme aimed at enhancing the employability of young Nigerians and facilitating a smoother transition from training to employment.

Earlier in October, The PUNCH reported that the ministry planned to launch LEEP before the end of the month. At a separate event organised by the ministry, Onyejeocha described the programme as a comprehensive suite of interventions targeting job creation and economic revitalisation.

She revealed that LEEP is expected to generate 2.5 million direct and indirect jobs annually.

Mastercard Foundation commended for youth empowerment

Onyejeocha praised the Mastercard Foundation for its enduring partnership with Nigeria through the Young Africa Works strategy. She highlighted the foundation’s role in empowering youth by providing skills, creating jobs, and supporting entrepreneurship.

She noted that the foundation’s approach aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in transforming skills into sustainable employment for Nigerian youth. “Your focus on evidence, collaboration, and inclusion resonates deeply with the Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly our national drive to make skills-to-jobs a reality for every Nigerian youth,” she added.

Call for collaboration to achieve decent work

The Minister stressed that achieving decent and sustainable work requires collective action from all sectors, including government, private enterprise, development partners, and civil society.

Onyejeocha concluded by reaffirming the ministry’s dedication to partnerships that foster employment creation, social inclusion, and economic stability.

Onyejeocha commends Mastercard Foundation for empowering Nigerian youth through skills development and inclusive job creation. Photo credit: officialABAT/X

Source: Getty Images

Tinubu’s Chief of Staff announces opportunities for youth

Legit.ng earlier reported that Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu and founder of the Legislative Mentorship Initiative (LMI), has announced the opening of applications for the programme’s fourth cohort.

The initiative, which seeks to empower young Nigerians with the tools and knowledge to lead in public service, began accepting applications on 1 October 2025 and will close on 14 October 2025.

Source: Legit.ng