The Federal Government of Nigeria, in collaboration with the European Union, has unveiled a €40 million Education and Youth Empowerment Initiative aimed at revitalising education and empowering young people in Northwest Nigeria.

The announcement was made public by the Federal University of Education via X (formerly Twitter) on 15 October.

€40 million investment targets digital literacy

At the official launch event held in Abuja, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan, described the initiative, known as IPINC, as a cornerstone of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He stated that the programme is designed to “promote equitable access to quality education for all children.”

According to the statement, the initiative will prioritise foundational learning, teacher training, digital literacy, and inclusive education.

The €40 million allocation will serve as seed funding intended to attract further private investment under the European Union’s Global Gateway Strategy.

Global partners reaffirm commitment to youth empowerment

The launch event drew participation from key international and national stakeholders, including representatives from the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), UNESCO, UNICEF, Plan International, Save the Children, and the World Bank.

These organisations reportedly reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening safe learning environments and advancing youth empowerment across Nigeria.

The initiative is expected to play a pivotal role in addressing educational disparities and fostering long-term development in the region.

The Federal University of Education quoted the announcement on X, stating:

