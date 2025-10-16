Aba Power Electricity Ltd has provided uninterrupted electricity, thanks to consistent supply from the 188MW Geometric Power Plant in Aba

This reliability is credited to a steady flow of natural gas from Heirs Energies, which, along with NNPCL, which have revitalized gas infrastructures

The Electricity Consumers Association of Nigeria (ECAN) praised this achievement and urged the government to replicate the model nationwide

Residents and businesses in Abia State's Aba Ring-fenced Area have praised Aba Power Electricity Ltd for delivering consistent electricity for the past 45 days, a rare feat in Nigeria’s power sector.

Aba Power, which serves nine out of Abia State’s 17 local government areas within the designated Aba Ring-fence, has been distributing power generated by the 188-megawatt thermal plant located in the Osisioma Industrial Layout of Aba, owned and operated by Geometric Power Ltd.

Nigerian city sets uninterrupted power supply record, more than a month without outage

In a statement issued in Awka, Anambra State, the Southeast leadership of the Electricity Consumers Association of Nigeria (ECAN) commended Aba Power for ensuring that all the electricity generated from the plant is reliably supplied to consumers across the zone.

Signed by ECAN Southeast Chairman, Engr. Joe Ubani, and Secretary, Comrade Chris Okpara, the statement linked the consistent power supply to a steady flow of natural gas to the plant.

This steady gas flow has been attributed to the efforts of Heirs Energies, a Nigerian oil and gas company, in collaboration with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL).

Together, they assumed control of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 17 from Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), which had previously scaled down investment in the facilities due to a prolonged legal dispute with the Federal Government over lease renewal.

Heirs Energies sources natural gas from its facilities in Owaza, located in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State, and delivers it via a 27-kilometre pipeline constructed by Geometric Power at a cost of $50 million.

ECAN stated:

“We are delighted that Heirs Energies, alongside NNPCL, is building up capabilities, indicating what Nigerian corporate entities, entrepreneurs and professionals can do if given the opportunity.”

According to ECAN, the gas infrastructure had suffered deterioration before its acquisition by Heirs Energies and NNPCL, but the new operators have made significant progress in restoring and enhancing its functionality.

The association further highlighted that this stable electricity supply has not gone unnoticed by leaders. It urged federal authorities to study and replicate the Geometric Power model in other parts of the country to improve national electricity delivery.

It added:

“Our advice to the Nigerian authorities is to take a look at what the Geometric Power Group has been doing and borrow a leaf from it, so that the rest of the country can enjoy uninterrupted, quality, and affordable electricity."

Recall that Legit.ng recently reported that Aba Power began the rollout of 20,000 prepaid meters free for its customers in the second phase of its prepaid meter installation scheme.

The meter distribution followed the company's spending of N33 billion to provide smart meters to cover 100,000 customers.

Geometric Power moves to connect industries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported earlier that Geometric Power, Aba Power's parent company, has begun the construction of the dedicated line to connect the industrial zones.

The company disclosed that the N1.8 billion power project will be completed in three months and bring stable power to the area.

Aba Power revealed that several multinationals, including PZ, Nigeria Breweries and others, are relocating to Aba due to the constant power supply.

