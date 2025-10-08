Femi Gbajabiamila’s Legislative Mentorship Initiative (LMI) has opened applications for its highly anticipated 4th cohort

The programme offers young Nigerians aged 21–35 a rare opportunity to be mentored in governance, policy, and public leadership

With a mission to shape ethical and visionary leaders, LMI continues to build a movement for national development and democratic excellence

Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu and founder of the Legislative Mentorship Initiative (LMI), has announced the opening of applications for the programme’s fourth cohort.

The initiative, which seeks to empower young Nigerians with the tools and knowledge to lead in public service, began accepting applications on 1 October 2025 and will close on 14 October 2025.

The LMI is inviting citizens aged 21 to 35 to apply for mentorship in Public Sector Leadership, Governance, Policy Design, Legislative Drafting, Public Administration, International Relations, and Diplomacy.

Organisers said the programme was designed to develop a new generation of ethical and visionary leaders who understand governance from the inside out.

About the Legislative Mentorship Initiative

Established to bridge the gap between emerging professionals and the realities of governance, the LMI offers participants immersive learning experiences and mentorship from seasoned policymakers.

The programme blends theoretical knowledge with practical exposure to the legislative process, aiming to build a movement of informed citizens committed to transparency and accountability.

Programme coordinators described LMI as a leadership accelerator for governance, where fellows learn directly from legislators and governance experts. Its mission is to strengthen democratic institutions and drive sustainable development through ethical public service.

Why apply to LMI cohort 4

Organisers highlighted three core benefits for successful applicants:

• Policy Expertise: Fellows will gain hands-on experience in lawmaking and governance, mentored by experts who have shaped policy at state and federal levels.

• Professional Networking: Participants will join a robust alumni network across public, private, and nonprofit sectors, fostering long-term collaboration and mentorship.

• Real-World Impact: Fellows will contribute to legislative research and analysis that influences Nigeria’s development agenda.

The initiative’s guiding principle, “Our Youth, Our Tomorrow, Today,” reflects its commitment to nurturing leaders who combine competence with compassion and a dedication to national growth.

Eligibility and application details

To qualify, applicants must be Nigerian citizens aged between 21 and 35, with a demonstrated interest in governance, leadership, or policy. The programme welcomes individuals from all academic and professional backgrounds.

Applications are being accepted via the official website: www.lmi.ng. Organisers encouraged early submissions and advised candidates to present strong applications that showcase their leadership experience and vision for Nigeria’s future.

Programme officials reiterated that Nigeria’s progress depends on a new generation of leaders equipped to serve ethically and effectively. As the fourth cohort prepares to welcome new fellows, the Legislative Mentorship Initiative continues to position itself as a cornerstone in the country’s journey toward responsive governance and public trust.

