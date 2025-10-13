Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - The presidency has debunked viral reports that Wale Edun, minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy, suffered a stroke.

Legit.ng recalls that Edun was flown abroad for urgent medical treatment after suffering a life-threatening medical emergency.

Presidency confirms Wale Edun is indisposed. Photos credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Getty Images

The publication said President Bola Tinubu has begun discreet consultations to identify a possible replacement for Edun following his health challenge.

'Edun didn’t suffer a stroke': Presidency

But in a report on Monday, October 13, by The Nation, presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, confirmed that the minister is receiving medical care within Nigeria. However, Onanuga denied that Edun has been flown abroad.

He said:

“Yes, he is indisposed. Wale Edun is about 69 years old. He suddenly fell ill. As we are talking, he is in Nigeria. He is recuperating. He is around."

In the same vein, another presidency source confirmed that while Edun remains under medical observation, adding that there is no plan to replace him.

The official said:

“He’s being attended to by Nigerian doctors. They’re monitoring him, and if there’s a need for medical care outside Nigeria, he will go. But for now, he’s still at home. There are no plans to replace him."

Also, a senior official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, dismissed the rumours as unfounded. The source said the minister is recuperating in his Abuja residence after taking ill and is being attended to by Nigerian doctors.

The source divulged:

“Yes, he’s indisposed. He’s sick, which is a bit serious, but it’s not stroke. As I’m talking to you, he’s in his house. He has not been flown anywhere. Of course, he might seek medical attention elsewhere if the doctors say that is necessary. But he doesn’t have stroke. That’s why we said he is only indisposed."

Reactions over Wale Edun's health

Meanwhile, Nigerians on X (formerly Twitter) have been reacting to the speculation surrounding Edun's health.

Legit.ng captured some comments below:

Broadcaster Charles Anazodo wrote:

"Whether Wale Edun is in a hospital in Abuja or abroad as is being speculated it really doesn’t matter. I can never wish a stroke on even my worst enemy.

"I pray he gets better and is his old self soon. My best and sincere wishes to him and his family in this very difficult time."

Journalist Osasu Obayiuwana tweeted:

"Can @NigeriaGov be truthful about the health of Wale Edun, the country’s @FinMinNigeria minister, @aonanuga1956? Has he had a stroke? Or is this totally false? #Nigeria has a right to know. Be honest, please."

@abassajayi wrote:

"May Allah heal Wale Edun. He has been a friend to Nigerian resident doctors.

"His work rate is unbelievably high.

"I just hope Mr president allows him some rest and gets someone to provide him much needed support in that office.

"Having a stroke obviously means he’s been stressed."

Wike on why he travelled abroad

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said he travelled abroad to "take time out and relax."

The former Rivers state governor berated certain government critics.

Source: Legit.ng