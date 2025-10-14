President Tinubu mourned the death of former Foreign Affairs Minister and UN envoy, Ambassador Joy Uche Angela Ogwu, who passed away at 79

President Bola Tinubu has announced the death of former Minister of Foreign Affairs and ex-Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Joy Uche Angela Ogwu.

Tinubu expressed deep sorrow over her passing of at 79 in a statement signed by the President's Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The statement shared via X, noted that Ambassador Ogwu, a respected diplomat and academic, served as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York from May 2008 to May 2017.



Before that, she held the position of Director-General at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), where she played a pivotal role in shaping Nigeria’s foreign policy and advancing international relations scholarship.

Ogwu presided over UN security council in 2010

Tinubu noted that during her tenure at the UN, Ogwu presided over the UN Security Council twice, first in July 2010 and again in October 2011, earning global recognition for her leadership and diplomacy.

Tinubu paid tribute to the late ambassador for her dedication to peace, disarmament, and women’s empowerment.

“Ambassador Joy Ogwu projected Nigeria’s voice with clarity and purpose on the world stage. She worked tirelessly for global peace, disarmament, and the advancement of women’s rights,” the President said.

He described her as a “trailblazer who rose to the highest level of her vocation through excellence and hard work,” adding that her contributions to diplomacy and scholarship would be long remembered.

Condolences to family and colleagues

President Tinubu extended his condolences to Ogwu’s children, grandchildren, siblings, and the wider diplomatic and academic communities.

“Nigeria has lost a remarkable public servant and a shining example of integrity and dedication. I pray for the repose of her soul and for divine comfort for all who mourn her,” Tinubu stated.

