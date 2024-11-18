The United Nations seeks a Deputy Security Adviser in Nigeria to join UNDSS, supporting peace, security, human rights, and SDG achievement

The United Nations is looking for qualified candidates to join its Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS) in Nigeria.

The position of Deputy Security Adviser offers a unique opportunity to work in a dynamic environment, contributing directly or indirectly to peace and security, human rights, and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

As part of the UNDSS team, this role offers a chance to make a global impact, helping to enable the safe and effective delivery of UN programmes worldwide, especially in challenging environments.

The position is based in Abuja, Nigeria, a designated "B" hardship and family duty station by the International Civil Service Commission.

How to apply for the job?

The first step when seeking UN employment is to review the jobs posted on the careers page. Select the job of interest to read the requirements and other job details.

After finding the job opportunity you want, click on 'Apply Now', and you will be redirected to the job application portal known as Inspira.

Create an Inspira account or log in; then fill out the application form and submit applications for the opportunities you are interested in.

Key responsibilities of the Deputy Security Adviser

The Deputy Security Adviser will be responsible for a range of duties related to security management and risk assessment, including:

1. Security Management

2. Risk Management

3. Security Planning and Documentation

4. Collaboration and Advice

5. Project Management

6. Crisis Management

7. Budgeting and Resource Mobilization

8. Human Resources and Training

9. Gender and Diversity

What are the qualifications required?

Experience: At least seven years of progressively responsible experience in international relations, disarmament, conflict resolution, or security-related fields. Experience in planning, design, and implementation of risk mitigation measures is desirable.

Field Operations: One year of field operations experience is desirable.

Skills: Proficiency in applied analytics, business intelligence, and information management is preferred.

International Experience: Previous international experience is desirable.

Source: Legit.ng