A 24-year-old man, Shamsu Yakubu, was arrested by Kano Hisbah after a viral video showed him engaging in an obscene act with a she-goat

The suspect claimed the act was staged to gain social media attention, though he denied actual contact with the animal

Hisbah officials condemned the act and ordered mental and drug evaluations, warning against eroding Islamic and moral values for online fame

A 24-year-old resident of Dawakin Kudu in Kano State, identified as Shamsu Yakubu, has been arrested by operatives of the Kano State Hisbah Board following the emergence of a disturbing video showing him engaging in an obscene act involving a she-goat.

The footage, which quickly spread across social media platforms—particularly TikTok—showed Shamsu performing an explicit act with the animal while instructing an unseen individual to record him.

His behavior has sparked public outrage, with many residents expressing disgust and calling for immediate action.

Following reports from community members and intervention by a local leader, Hisbah officers launched an investigation that led to Shamsu's arrest on Tuesday.

The suspect reportedly told investigators he intended to use the video to gain popularity online. “I was doing it to trend,” he said during questioning.

Faced with a backlash from both online users and local residents, Shamsu confessed that the act was staged to attract attention. However, he denied actually licking the animal's private parts, insisting he merely positioned his mouth near it.

He also claimed this was the first time he had engaged in such behavior and promised not to repeat it.

Hisbah received reports from community leader

Community members described the incident as disgraceful, with some expressing readiness to take vigilante action had the authorities not stepped in.

To prevent escalation, a local leader alerted the Hisbah Board, which took swift action to apprehend the suspect and begin preliminary investigations.

The Hisbah Board, responsible for enforcing Sharia-compliant behavior in the state, has ordered comprehensive psychiatric and toxicology tests to determine Shamsu’s mental health and whether he was under the influence of drugs during the incident.

Speaking on the matter, the Deputy Commander-General of the Hisbah Board, Sheikh Mujahidden Aminuddeen Abubakar, condemned the act in strong terms.

“It is tragic that a Muslim man would subject himself to such a disgraceful act, ignoring all religious and ethical values. This individual clearly lacks any proper understanding of Islam. His pursuit of cheap social media fame has led him into disgrace,” he said.

