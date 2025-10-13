Funeral rites of 5 children and their mother, who reportedly died of food poisoning in Ogidi, Anambra state, have been scheduled for October 18

The children died between May 4 and May 7, while their mother, Adaobi Aghalu, who initially survived, passed away on May 8

To date, the cause of their deaths was not certain, despite police assurance that the cause would be made known through forensic examination

Ex-serviceman, Mr. Robinson Aghalu, has scheduled the funeral rites for his wife and five children, who died of suspected food poisoning in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra state.

The children: Ebube Aghalu, Uchenna Aghalu, Abuchi Aghalu, Ikechukwu Aghalu, Dumebi Aghalu, died between May 4, and May 7; while their mother, Adaobi Aghalu, who initially survived, passed away on May 8.

According to the burial arrangements, the deceased will be laid to rest in Uru-Owelle, Nkwelle Ogidi, on Saturday, October 18, 2025.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent, father of the deceased children, Mr. Robinson Aghalu, said the tragedy struck after the children ate a meal prepared by their mother, Adaobi Aghalu, on Sunday, May 4.

Father recounts family tragedy from food poisoning

According to Aghalu, his wife and children started experiencing stomach aches, vomiting, and complaining of other symptoms, which worsened over time, before they were rushed to the hospital, and finally gave up.

He said,

"Actually, I was away for a kindred meeting when my wife cooked the food that killed her and her children. She prepared a meal when she came back from church with the children. When I came back, I met them rolling on top of themselves, complaining of stomach aches."

"I thought it was minor issue. We were managing the symptoms at home, thinking that it would get better, but it kept getting worse over time. So, I had to rush them to the hospital."

“Despite efforts to save their lives, five of the six children died at various hospitals in the area, including nearby hospitals, Iyienu Mission Hospital, and Crown Hospital. The only survivor among our children was Emelie, who went out to do his home homework in the house of one of our relatives," he wailed.

He told Legit.ng correspondent that a medical doctor, who managed the wife's case before her death, suspected that the likely cause of the deaths was food poisoning.

When asked if he had a major misunderstanding with his wife that might likely force her to poison their meal in order to leave him stranded, the ex-soldier said he never had a physical fight with his wife or had any major issue with her since they got married.

Police struggle to conduct forensic food analysis

Spokesperson of the Anambra state Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, had in May, at the time of their deaths, said that food samples had been collected by the police command for forensic analysis.

According to him,

"The command is aware of this development and has taken over the crime scene. The samples of food have been taken for a forensic assessment, and operatives are also engaging the neighbourhood for necessary information that will aid the investigations."

Meanwhile, when Legit.ng correspondent contacted SP Tochukwu Ikenga to confirm whether the forensic analysis was conducted, and whether any information came from the neighborhood on the person or persons that masterminded the act, the police spokesperson would not take his call, and did not return same. Text message sent to his line for the purpose of confirming the development was not also replied to as of the time of filing this report.

But a senior police officer at the command headquarters, who spoke to Legit.ng correspondent on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak, said he was not sure that the forensic analysis was conducted as planned, citing unavailability of resources as a likely reason.

"My brother, you know, sometimes, unless we're sponsored to so so, we usually have financial constraints going for this kind of examination and analysis. It takes a lot of money and protocol doing this kind of thing," he said.

When Legit.ng correspondent contacted the President General of Ogidi Union, Nigeria, Chief (Sir) Ikwuka Okoye, to get some clarification concerning the issue, he said he wouldn't like to speak on the matter.

Efforts made by Legit.ng correspondent to contact the traditional ruler of Ogidi community, Igwe A.U. Onyido, to get his own side of the story proved abortive.

