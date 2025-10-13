Pastor Enoch Adeboye described the late Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai as one of his greatest spiritual inspirations, recalling their first meeting over 40 years ago

Adeboye said he learned the importance of true worship and unwavering service to God from Ukpai, lessons that shaped his ministry

Reflecting on his darkest moments, Adeboye shared how Ukpai’s teachings strengthened his faith after the sudden loss of his son

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has described the late Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai as one of the greatest spiritual influences and encouragements in his life.

Adeboye made the remark during a past tribute at a special programme held in honour of the renowned evangelist, long before his passing.

According to Pastor Adeboye, he first met Dr. Ukpai over forty years ago when the evangelist visited Lagos for a crusade that left a lasting impression on him.

“He may not know this, but he has been one of the greatest encouragements in my life. I met him for the first time more than 40 years ago when he came to Lagos for that wonderful crusade, and I’ve been following him ever since I was a small boy," Adeboye said.

The respected pastor added humorously,

“Then I was a small boy; now I’m still a small boy—only that ‘more’ might be different from ‘small.’”

Lessons of worship and service learned from Uma Ukpai

Adeboye recalled that one of the most important lessons he learned from Uma Ukpai was the power of true worship.

“From the very first time I met him, I learned that if you really want God to come down and be present in any of your programmes, you must learn to worship Him.

“If you see me worshipping God before preaching, it is because I follow in the footsteps of a great man like him," he explained.

He noted that Ukpai’s life exemplified unwavering faith and total dedication to God, even in challenging times.

“If you really want to serve God, then you must be ready to serve Him whether things are pleasant or not,” Adeboye remarked.

Adeboye recalls comfort in dark moments of grief

The revered preacher also shared how Ukpai’s teachings and example gave him strength during one of the most painful periods of his life, the sudden loss of his son.

“In the darkest moment of my life, when I lost my son without notice, I remembered what I had learned from him,” Adeboye said.

He recalled how his son had called him after a successful weekend programme, saying, “Daddy, the programme was extremely successful. Glory be to God.” Yet, by Tuesday night, he received the devastating news of his son’s passing.

“I still had to preach that Friday,” Adeboye added solemnly, emphasising the strength that faith and divine trust provide during sorrow.

A legacy of faith and mentorship

Adeboye concluded that Dr. Uma Ukpai’s legacy extends far beyond his sermons, describing him as “a great man of God whose example continues to inspire generations.”

He said Ukpai’s unwavering faith, humility, and commitment to evangelism had set a standard for Christian ministry in Nigeria and beyond.

“Even now, his life continues to teach us that true greatness lies in serving God faithfully, regardless of circumstances,” Adeboye said.

Source: Legit.ng