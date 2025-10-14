Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo has also reacted to the death of renowned Nigerian evangelist Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai

Pastor Fatoyinbo, who shared how Rev. Ukpai influenced him, also shared a clip of the late cleric leading a powerful praise session

The heartwarming video of Rev. Uma Ukpai singing has left many emotional, as they continue to pen tributes to the cleric

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) has mourned the death of evangelist and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association (UUEA), Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai.

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Christian community was thrown into mourning on Monday, October 13, after reports emerged that Rev. Ukpai had passed on to glory at the age of 80.

This was confirmed in a statement on Monday by his family, who said he passed away on October 6, 2025. The cleric's family described his passing as a “glorious transition” from a life of devoted service to eternal rest.

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo mourns Rev. Uma Ukpai

The COZA founder, in a statement, disclosed that the late cleric shaped his life through his influence.

"I just heard, a General in the faith returned home - Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai. His influence shaped my life, COZA Global, and countless others in the faith community. I’m certain heaven is holding an extra stud in his crown on my behalf and more for his service to all," he said.

Pastor Fatoyinbo went on to share a video capturing the late Rev. Uma Ukpai leading a praise session at COZA.

The video of late Rev. Uma Ukpai leading a praise session at COZA is below:

Reactions as Rev. Uma Ukpai sang

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

alex_izinyon said:

"God’s general. We salute your return to the HomeLand sir 🙌 Your impact was generational."

folsakins reacted:

"A father of Faith … God loves you more."

bee_oge commented:

"Rest On God’s General. I can never forget the blessings you declared over our lives in this service Thank you for imparting faith to us."

ayo_topnotch said:

"Thank you for your service to God and humanity. We love you sir."

anthonyolanrewajugold commented:

"Rest well sir. We thank God for a life well spent in the service of God and the kingdom of His Christ."

iamgalaz wrote:

"Oh my God Rest well General… I received a generational impartion during your visit. Thank you for being such a phenomenal blessing to the body of Christ. Your legacy lives on sir. We love, appreciate and celebrate you forever love."

youngest_freeman said:

"Rest on General… we shall surely meet one day … thankfully this is a see you later."

jojobanksreal reacted:

"Dear Papa, your life has touched ours in profound ways, blessing this generation. We'll cherish the memories and lessons learned. May your soul find peace and rest in the Lord's presence. Glorious transition indeed."

