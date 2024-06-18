The former senate president of Nigeria, Bukola Saraki, has lost his mother, Chief Florence Morenike Saraki, at the age of 89.

The mother of the former governor of Kwara state reportedly died on Tuesday evening, June 18.

Bukola Saraki's mother is dead Photo Credit: @bukolasaraki

Source: Twitter

Saraki, in a tweet on Tuesday, announced the passing away of his mother.

His tweet reads:

"With profound sadness and total submission to the will of Almighty God, I announce the passing of my beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and matriarch, Chief Mrs. Florence Morenike Saraki, who peacefully transitioned today, Tuesday, June 18th, 2024.

"Details regarding funeral arrangements will be shared in due course. We appreciate your love, prayers, and support as we mourn Mama’s passing."

Source: Legit.ng