Abeokuta, Ogun state - Monsurat Bankole, the mother of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, has passed on.
The 78-year-old died after a brief illness on Friday, January 10, 2025.
As reported by Vanguard, the death of Bankole’s mother was announced by the consultant to the Ogun State Governor on Islamic Affairs, Sheik Iskeel Lawal, in a statement.
Bankole’s mother will be buried at her late husband’s residence in Onikoko, Abeokuta immediately after Solatul-Asr prayers on Friday in accordance with Islamic rites.
According to the statement, until her death, she was the Iya Adinni of Egbaland and the Islamic title of Iya Sunnah of Alasalatu Society of Nigeria and West Africa.
