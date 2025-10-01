Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has expressed his disagreement with the Iyaloja General, Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo

The monarch to Iyaloja General, who is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's daughter that the concept of Iyaloja is alien to the people of Edo state

The traditional ruler explained what Iyeki (market leader) in the Benin Kingdom means and the connection with the palace

Benin City, Edo state - Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, said the ‘Iyaloja’ concept is alien to the culture of the Benin people in Edo state.

Oba Ewuare II said that what the Benin kingdom has is Iyeki (market leader) and not iyaloja.

According to the Guardian, the Oba said in the Benin Kingdom, the palace confirmed the Iyeki after being selected by the market women.

The first-class monarch stated this when the Iyaloja General, Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, when him in his palace.

Tinubu-Ojo, the daughter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, informed the monarch about her plan to inaugurate Pastor Josephine Ivbazebule as the Iyaloja of all markets in Edo State.

Oba Ewuare II explained to Tinubu’s daughter that the Iyeki performs certain cultural roles on his behalf and in the shrine located in every market in the markets.

“Iyaloja is alien to us here in Benin. You are in Benin, the home of culture; we have our culture here.

He added that:

Do you know the role of Iyeki in Benin culture? Every Iyeki has a special relationship with the palace. Are you aware of that? Do you know that every Iyeki has a cultural role to perform inside every market?

“The Oba does not interfere so long as the Iyeki does what is expected of her in the shrine of a particular market on behalf of the Oba. We are not going to say much, except to explain to you the concept of Iyeki in Benin.”

Chief Osaro Idah said he considers Iyaloja as a socio-cultural thing, like other clubs.

“It is not in our culture to have a general Iyeki. Iyeki is particular to each market. No one has the right to control another in a different market. The Iyeki in Oba Market has no role to play in Ogiso Market.

Oba of Benin tells Tinubu’s daughter that Iyaloja has no place in Edo culture.

