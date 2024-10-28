Folashade Tinubu-Ojo has stirred a fresh conversation in the polity, especially on social media platform X, following her latest appointment

President Bola Tinubu’s daughter and Iyaloja-General was appointed Ambassador for the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children’s Education

The commission’s executive secretary, Muhammad Sani Idris, confirmed the appointment and shared further details

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s daughter and Iyaloja-General, Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, has been appointed Ambassador for the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children’s Education.

Tinubu’s daughter bags new appointment. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, @iyalojasgeneral

Source: Twitter

The Guardian reports that the Commission’s executive secretary, Muhammad Sani Idris, announced the appointment during a visit to Tinubu-Ojo’s residence in Lagos state.

In a statement by the Commission’s spokesperson, Nura Muhammad, on Sunday, October 27, Idris cited Tinubu-Ojo’s “passion for supporting disadvantaged communities, particularly Almajiri and out-of-school children,” as the basis for her selection.

He also praised her efforts in “promoting trade and commerce” and advocating for resources and opportunities for market women.

Tinubu's daughter reacts to new appointment

In response, the president's daughter, Folashade Tinubu-Ojo expressed her appreciation.

Se said:

“I am deeply honoured by this appointment and am committed to alleviating the plight of these vulnerable Nigerians.”

Speaking further, she highlighted her father’s dedication to education, calling it “a lasting legacy for Nigerian children.”

Nigerians react as Tinubu's daughter gets new appointment

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on X below:

@Paulvito15 tweeted:

"Family share."

@HBaba1962 tweeted:

"A new ministry by default."

@aniemeka1 tweeted:

"Charity must begin from home."

@alnur1313 tweeted:

"Hope they’re not about to create a new ministry for her?"

@khadijat_AS tweeted:

"When we have People like Mohammed Sabo Keana,The first name that pops on your screen when you type almajiri is @AlmajiriLife. Hmmmm Nigeria my country."

Tinubu’s daughter cancels protest in Lagos

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Folashade Tinubu-Ojo issued a strong warning four days ahead of the planned nationwide protest against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led government.

The president’s daughter called on parents as well as traders to warn their children not to join the August 1 protest against economic hardship occasioned by Tinubu's economic policies.

The Iyaloja General of Nigeria, Mrs Tinubu-Ojo urged market women and men to advise their children, adding, there is nothing like a protest in Lagos because Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is performing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng