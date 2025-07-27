Abuja’s roads have become increasingly dangerous as “one chance” criminal gangs posing as taxi drivers brutalise, rob, and even kill unsuspecting commuters, with women often the worst hit

Despite multiple pleas from victims and residents, many accuse FCT Minister Nyesom Wike of prioritising political battles and infrastructure over citizen safety

Security agencies have launched joint patrols to combat the surge in crime, but experts and activists warn that only sustained, people-focused safety reforms and transport regulation can restore trust

FCT, Abuja - Abuja, Nigeria’s federal capital territory, once hailed as a city of order and national pride, is fast becoming a playground for criminal taxi gangs known as "one chance" operators.

Legit.ng reports that these syndicates pose as legitimate cab drivers, only to rob, brutalise, and in some cases, r@pe or kill their unsuspecting passengers.

Despite years of warnings and cries for help, victims say the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has become a theatre of unchecked street crimes, often aided by poor regulation of commercial transportation.

From Lugbe to Kubwa, Nyanya to Apo, no area appears untouched by the growing reign of terror on wheels.

Despite calls from residents and victims, many say that the federal government, especially the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, appears too distracted by infrastructural projects, urban facelifts, battle with Fubara, and his romance with PDP and the ruling party.

Abuja victims speak: They beat me until I passed out

Esther Okoh, a teacher who spoke with Legit.ng still bears physical and emotional scars from her ordeal.

“I entered their vehicle around 5:36 a.m. Before I knew it, they pinned me down and started strangling me. I gave them my ATM pins, my phone, everything. Yet they kept beating me. They hit my neck and left me unconscious,” she recounted.

She was later found in a gutter along the highway near Dei-dei, along Zuba road.

“I heard vehicles from afar and crawled until I found a farm. Eventually, someone helped me to the police station.”

Abuja varsity student kidnapped on her way to write an exam

Ehi Inalegu, a student of the University of Abuja, was on her way to write an exam when she entered a cab.

“There were tinted windows. Suddenly, they pulled out a gun and ordered us to put our heads down. They took ₦100,000 from my account and borrowed another ₦100,000 using a loan app from the other girl’s phone,” she said.

Ehi and the other victim were later dumped in an uncompleted building along the Airport Road.

“We were told not to make a sound or they would blow our heads off. I was praying, scared, and shaking. That was the first time I ever saw a gun pointed at me,” she narrated.

More Abuja victims speak: I thought I was going to die

Juliana Paul’s experience was equally terrifying, saying: “One of them hit me with a gun on my head. I started bleeding.

“They tied me up and blindfolded me. I passed out for 20 minutes. When I woke up, they had accessed all my bank accounts and borrowed money using my GoPay account.”

Juliana was dropped at midnight along the expressway with no belongings.

“They took my customers’ clothes, jewellery, everything. Now I live in debt, but I thank God I’m alive.”

Hannah Michael believed prayer saved her from a similar fate.

“I stood at the junction and prayed. Several cars passed. Then one stopped. Something felt off. The driver didn’t say where he was going. I hesitated. When I finally entered, I realised something wasn’t right, the men started pressing me in the backseat, and one held the car door tightly.”

She insisted on coming down, adding:

“The driver screamed at me to shut up, but I kept fighting. I managed to get out. When I later reached for my phone, it was gone.”

Abuja: Inside the mind of a one chance criminal

One suspect, now in custody, revealed chilling details about their method.

“We withdraw money from victims’ accounts, use recharge codes to access mobile wallets, and apply for loans without them knowing.”

He confessed,

“This is the last time. I’ve done it many times, but I’m tired. We pick phones from passengers and transfer funds quietly. Sometimes we work in groups, one drives, one poses as a passenger, another handles the victim.”

‘One chance' syndicate kills Ghanaian woman

In its growing terror, the deadly gang again killed a Ghanaian lady identified as Freda Arming in Abuja.

The deceased's brother Arnold Arnong in a Facebook post called for justice for his sister.

He said on July 1, 2025, Freda had closed from her house fellowship near the CBN Institute, Maitama, Abuja.

"She lived on Pope John Paul Street and, like any normal evening, boarded a taxi around 7:00 pm along the Transcorp Hilton road, unaware that it was a 'one chance' vehicle.

"According to Freda, the moment she entered, she was blindfolded and viciously beaten. They demanded access to her phone and ordered her to open her bank app. Freda was not a technology enthusiast, she preferred handling her banking in person. She had also misplaced her ATM card two weeks earlier and had not replaced it".

Frustrated that they could not access her money, Arnold said the attackers intensified their assault to the point that Freda suggested calling her boss to transfer the N10 million they demanded.

"But they refused. Instead, they threatened to mutilate her and sell her body parts.

"They drove her around the city for hours, brutalizing her, until they finally threw her out of their vehicle around 11:00 pm near the Moshood Abiola Stadium", he explained.

One chance: FCT police, military activate deployments and joint patrols’

In light of the spate of one chance in Abuja, the FCT Police Command has activated a joint security patrol and deployment with the military and other Paramilitary agencies.

Among agencies participating in the joint operation are the Police, Soldiers of Guards Brigade, Army headquarters Garrison, Ratings of the Naval Unit, Abuja, Air Force personnel from NAF Camp, Abuja, DSS, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and Federal Road Safety Commission

The Command said "the robust and intelligence-led operational strategy activated on Monday 7th July 2024 is aimed at tackling criminal elements and ensuring the continued safety of residents.

"As part of these efforts, the Command will intensify stop-and-search operations at key flashpoints, targeting individuals involved in “one-chance” robberies, vandalism, and the activities of scavengers who pose a growing security threat.

"The operation will also clamp down on unauthorized persons using diplomatic plate numbers to commit crime and evade law enforcement.

"Members of the public are strongly advised to avoid driving vehicles with covered number plates, vehicles without number plates, or those bearing only one plate.

"Likewise, individuals using vehicles with tinted glasses must ensure they possess valid tinted permit documents.

"Vehicles found in violation of these requirements may be subjected to thorough checks, and the drivers may be delayed.

"The Command urges all residents to cooperate with officers on duty, remain law-abiding, and exercise patience as these measures are being implemented for the safety of all,” the command said.

Wike warned against distractions, told to commit to FCT’s security

Suleiman Dogo, a security analyst, expressed deep concern over the rising spate of “one chance” criminal activities in Abuja.

He said the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, appears too preoccupied with political battles and national power plays to notice that the city he governs is becoming unsafe for ordinary people.

“While the Minister is busy making political statements and chasing influence in the national political space, criminals are taking over public transport in Abuja.

“If he put as much energy into securing lives as he does into politicking, we wouldn’t be here,” he said.

Dogo warned that failure to act swiftly could embolden the criminals further, making it even harder to restore public confidence.

He called for immediate deployment of undercover security agents at major taxi hubs and a visible city-wide security strategy.

Hauwa Ishaq, a human rights activist, commended Wike’s efforts in road construction and urban renewal projects.

However, she said the Minister has “completely dropped the ball on protecting lives,” especially with the growing number of women falling victim to “one chance” criminals.

Ishaq said it is time for the government to treat the “one chance” threat like a public emergency.

She urged the Minister to invest in safe transport alternatives for commuters, strengthen police patrols at high-risk areas, and work with civil society to document and respond to victims' reports.

Chijioke Madu, a civic engagement advocate said it is disappointing to see the FCT Minister focus more on politics than the well-being of residents.

According to him, Wike’s silence on the rising number of “one chance” incidents shows a serious lack of concern.

“Every week, we hear of new cases, people robbed, assaulted, and dumped by the roadside. Yet, the Minister acts like it’s not his problem. Abuja is gradually turning into a no-go zone for commuters, and the government is watching,” Madu said

He said while infrastructure projects are commendable, the real measure of leadership is how well lives are protected.

Madu called on the Minister to urgently introduce community-based safety programs, improve lighting across dark spots, and ensure every commercial vehicle is registered and tracked.

