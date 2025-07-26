The Emir of Gusau in Zamfara state, Ibrahim Bello, on Friday, July 25, died at the age of 71 after a protracted illness

The first-class traditional ruler's death followed the demise of two of his colleagues in July 2025

Legit.ng highlights several respected Nigerian monarchs who breathed their last in July 2025

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

Gusau, Zamfara state - July 2025 has taken away many great Nigerians, but they all lived long and successful lives that most people could only dream of.

In this report, Legit.ng highlights first-class Nigerian monarchs who breathed their last in July 2025.

Emir of Gusau in Zamfara state, Ibrahim Bello, dies at age 71. Photo credit: @CaptJamyl

Source: Twitter

Emir of Gusau, Olubadan, Awujale deaths

1) Emir of Gusau

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state commiserated with the people of the state over the death of the Emir of Gusau, Ibrahim Bello.

Legit.ng had reported how the first class traditional ruler passed on in the early hours of Friday, July 25, at the age of 71 in an Abuja hospital after a protracted illness.

Governor Lawal described the Emir’s death as a personal loss, noting that he was a supportive royal father and a capable leader who dedicated himself to making Zamfara state better.

The late Emir (Sarkin Katsinan Gusau), was appointed to the exalted stool by then Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari on 16th March 2015.

He succeeded his brother, Muhammad Kabiru Danbaba, who similarly passed away at a private hospital in Abuja on 5th March, 2015.

2) Oba Sikiru Adetona

The Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, died on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

The top traditional ruler was 91.

His death was confirmed by the Ogun government in a statement by the state governor, Dapo Abiodun.

Oba Adetona was installed as the king on April 2, 1960, which made him one of the longest-reigning monarchs in Nigeria, revered across the nation not only for his longevity but for the strength of his character and the example he set. Adetona was a member of the house of Anikinaiya.

In a tribute he personally signed, President Bola Tinubu praised the monarch’s 65-year reign, which he said was marked by unwavering duty, honour, and selfless service to his people.

The incumbent Nigerian leader stated that the traditional ruler’s passing brought double grief, as it occurred alongside the death of his immediate predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.

He noted that the Adetona’s leadership impacted not just Ijebu-Ode but the wider Ijebu community, promoting unity and development across the region.

The president recalled that Adetona, who ascended the throne at 26, championed peace, progress, and national cohesion during his reign.

3) Oba Olakulehin

The immediate past Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, died in the early hours of Monday, July 7, 2025.

Born on July 5, 1935, the first-class traditional ruler died two days after his 90th birthday.

Olakulehin was the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadan.

Olubadan Oba Olakulehin dies at age 90. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Late Olakunlehin was born on July 5, 1935, to the family of Pa Ishola-Okin Owolabi and Madam Adunola Aweni Ope Ajilaran Omoyoade Owolabi in Okugbaja village, Ita Baale near Akanran in the present-day Ibadan North East local government area (LGA) of Oyo state, southwest Nigeria.

He commenced his primary school education at St James Primary School, Oke Akaran, Islamic School, Odoiye, but eventually finished at St Peter Primary School, Aremo, Ibadan.

After graduating from primary school, Olakulehin taught briefly as a primary school teacher at Wakajaiye in the Akobo area of Ibadan and subsequently gained admission to Yaba Technical Institute for vocational study in printing and artwork.

Tributes poured in from President Tinubu, Oyo state governor Seyi Makinde, Osun state governor Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke, and Sultan of Sokoto Muhammadu Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar.

Emir of Tikau dies at 70

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Emir of Tikau in Yobe state, Alhaji Muhammadu Abubakar Ibn-Grema, died in May.

The emir’s younger brother, Alhaji Abubakar Talba, confirmed the death in an interview with the press.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng