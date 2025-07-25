Emir of Gusau, Ibrahim Bello, has died at the age of 71, at a hospital in Abuja, following a protracted illness

Zamfara Governor Dauda Lawal has mourned the demise of the traditional ruler, describing it as a great loss for the people of the state

Bello Matawale, the Minister of State for Defence and the former governor of the state, has also mourned the demise of the traditional ruler

Ibrahim Bello, the Emir of Gusau, the Zamfara state capital, has reportedly died in Abuja at the age of 71, following a protracted illness. He died on Thursday, July 24. It was learnt that the 16th Emir became his father's successor, who died on March 16, 2015.

The late emir was a former civil servant who rose to the position of Permanent Secretary in the service during the old Sokoto and Zamfara States. Bello served as the Emir of Gusau for ten years and some months.

The Punch reported that his death was confirmed by Governor Dauda Lawal's spokesperson, Sulaiman Idris, who also commiserated with the people of the state over the loss on the same day.

How Governor Lawal mourns Emir of Gusau

According to the statement, Governor Lawal described the death of the Emir as a personal loss, adding that he had been a supportive royal father and a competent leader, who dedicated much of himself to making the state better.

The governor said he received the news with much sadness and sent his condolences to the immediate and extended families of the traditional ruler, the Gusau emirate and the people of the state at large.

Lawal explained that the passing away of the Emir was a great loss for the state, the northern region and Nigeria as a whole. He said that the monarch spent his ten years on the throne serving the people since he was installed as the 15th Emir of the Gusau Emirate on March 16, 2015.

He said he served with dedication, commitment, and a strong sense of faith. He then prayed that Allah would grant him Aljannah, while describing him as a father and confidant.

Bello Matawalle mourns Emir of Gusau

President Bola Tinubu's minister of state for defence and the immediate past governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle, has also mourned the demise of the first-class traditional ruler. He said that the passing of the Emir was a deep sorrow for him and the people of the state.

The former governor explained that the death of the monarch was a monumental loss for the people of the state and the nation at large. He then praised his contribution to peace and the development of Zamfara.

