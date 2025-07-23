Governor Uba Sani hailed President Tinubu for granting a provisional licence to CPESK to operate as a private postgraduate university in Kaduna

CPESK to admit first PhD students in 2025, with 3,702 applications received and academic activities set to begin in five faculties

UK universities partner with CPESK to deliver split-site postgraduate programmes aimed at building Nigeria’s energy-sector capacity

Kaduna state - Governor Uba Sani has applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for granting a provisional licence for the College of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Kaduna (CPESK), allowing it to operate as a private postgraduate university.

The Governor gave the commendation on Monday, July 21, during a courtesy visit by the Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), Ahmad Galadima Aminu, at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House.

Governor Sani also revealed that President Tinubu has agreed to formally commission the College later this month.

Kaduna pledges full support to new institution

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to the success of CPESK, Governor Sani urged the PTDF to reach out to Kaduna state government for any form of assistance needed to ensure the smooth operation of the institution.

“We cannot make progress in a fast-changing and complex society if we fail to develop local capacity.

"This College, if well supported, has the potential of developing local manpower that will change the face of Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry.”

He also pledged to work closely with all stakeholders to ensure the commissioning is a resounding success, Daily Trust reported.

College to admit first PhD students in 2025

Speaking earlier, Executive Secretary Ahmad Galadima briefed the Governor on the progress made towards the College’s take-off, disclosing that CPESK will admit its first batch of PhD students in September 2025.

“A total of 3,702 applications was received by the PTDF for the Split-Site PhD Programme. Screening and interviews are currently ongoing, and successful candidates will soon be admitted into five faculties," Galadima said.

He named the Faculty of Computing and Telecommunications Technology, Faculty of Earth and Applied Sciences, and Faculty of Energy Law and Management Sciences as those ready to commence academic activities.

CPESK to offer 19 postgraduate programmes

The PTDF boss noted that the National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted the College the licence to operate as a private postgraduate university.

It will offer 19 academic programmes across six departments and three faculties, Leadership reported.

According to Galadima,

“The College of Petroleum and Energy Studies is a product of a strategic vision that began in 2009, aimed at training senior technical, managerial, and executive personnel for Nigeria’s energy sector.”

UK universities partner to deliver split-site learning

To strengthen the quality of postgraduate education, Galadima revealed that PTDF has signed partnerships with three leading UK institutions: the University of Strathclyde, Robert Gordon University, and the University of Portsmouth.

“These partnerships will support the delivery of split-site postgraduate studies, where students will primarily study at CPESK in Kaduna, with short academic stays at the partner universities in the United Kingdom,” he added.

The College’s commissioning is expected to mark a major milestone in Nigeria’s quest for energy-sector transformation through advanced capacity building.

